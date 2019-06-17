Formation Group Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding
London, June 17
FORMATION GROUP PLC
('Formation' or the 'Company')
Director/ PDMR Shareholding
|Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them.
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|Maria O'Carroll
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Dependant of Noel O'Carroll, Director of the Company
|b)
|Initial notification /Amendment
|6th February 2019
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|FORMATION GROUP PLC
|b)
|LEI
|213800T9URVTQ3SF4864
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
ORDINARY SHARES OF 5 PENCE EACH
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|PURCHASE
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|316,518 ORDINARY SHARES AT 4 PENCE EACH
|d)
|Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
|-
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|6th February 2019
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|NEX Exchange Growth Market
The Directors of the Company accept responsibility for the contents of this announcement.
