Montag, 17.06.2019

Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

WKN: 675534 ISIN: GB0030432735 Ticker-Symbol: N/A 
17.06.2019 | 16:04
Formation Group Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire

London, June 17

FORMATION GROUP PLC

('Formation' or the 'Company')

Director/ PDMR Shareholding

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them.
1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)NameMaria O'Carroll
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusDependant of Noel O'Carroll, Director of the Company
b)Initial notification /Amendment6th February 2019
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameFORMATION GROUP PLC
b)LEI213800T9URVTQ3SF4864
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code

ORDINARY SHARES OF 5 PENCE EACH

GB00BYXQZ969
b)Nature of the transactionPURCHASE
c)Price(s) and volume(s)316,518 ORDINARY SHARES AT 4 PENCE EACH
d)Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price		-
e)Date of the transaction6th February 2019
f)Place of the transactionNEX Exchange Growth Market

The Directors of the Company accept responsibility for the contents of this announcement.

--ENDS--

Enquiries:

Formation Group plc
Noel O'Carroll - Director		Tel: +44 (0) 20 7920 7590
Peterhouse Capital Limited (Corporate Adviser)
Fungai Ndoro and Mark Anwyl		Tel: +44 (0) 20 7469 0934

