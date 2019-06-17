Formation Group Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

FORMATION GROUP PLC

('Formation' or the 'Company')

Director/ PDMR Shareholding

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them.

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name Maria O'Carroll

2 Reason for the notification

a) Position/status Dependant of Noel O'Carroll, Director of the Company

b) Initial notification /Amendment 6th February 2019

3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name FORMATION GROUP PLC

b) LEI 213800T9URVTQ3SF4864

4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code ORDINARY SHARES OF 5 PENCE EACH GB00BYXQZ969

b) Nature of the transaction PURCHASE

c) Price(s) and volume(s) 316,518 ORDINARY SHARES AT 4 PENCE EACH

d) Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price -

e) Date of the transaction 6th February 2019