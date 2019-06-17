Ahlstrom-Munksjö Offering Wide Range of High Quality and Durable Building and Construction Papers

STOCKHOLM, June 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- As a global supplier of specialty industrial paper products, Ahlstrom-Munksjö focuses on innovative solutions that meet the needs of our customers and the diverse markets we serve. Ahlstrom-Munksjö's wide range of specialty papers for the building and construction industry, known as Insu-Gard, are high quality and durable for any end use.

Natural MG Papers provide a smooth surface for lamination to foil or in Foil/Scrim Kraft (FSK) Building and Construction applications. Ahlstrom-Munksjö also offers extensible kraft papers (XKL), which provide maximum strength and stretch properties for the most demanding converting applications. All Insu-Gard Building and Construction papers can be produced utilizing innovative Flame-Gard surface coatings which provide flame-resistance for both metal and non-metal contact.

"Ahlstrom-Munksjö offers the widest breadth of building and construction papers in the industry," commented Robyn Buss, Vice President of Ahlstrom-Munksjö's North America Specialty Solutions business area. "Insu-Gard provides our customers with not only innovative solutions, but the diversity of applications necessary for these markets."

Staying committed to Ahlstrom-Munksjö's sustainability initiatives, Insu-Gard papers can be produced with bleached or trulyNatural fibers and blended fibers. Insu-Gard papers are produced at Ahlstrom-Munksjö's North America Specialty Solutions plants based in Wisconsin, USA.

Ahlstrom-Munksjö is a global leader in fiber-based materials, supplying innovative and sustainable solutions to its customers. Our mission is to expand the role of fiber-based solutions for sustainable everyday life. Our offering includes filter materials, release liners, food and beverage processing materials, decor papers, abrasive and tape backings, electrotechnical paper, glass and carbon fiber materials, medical fiber materials and solutions for diagnostics as well as a range of specialty papers for industrial and consumer end-uses. Our annual net sales are about EUR 3 billion and we employ some 8,000 people. The Ahlstrom-Munksjö share is listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki and Stockholm.

