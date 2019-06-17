Product currently being installed on all new CFM56 engines after receiving FAA approval

Unison Industries, whose equipment reliably start more than 50,000 aircraft engines daily, announced today a new product to market that will deliver the longest lasting CFM56-series igniter plug in the industry.

Unison's Hi-Performance Igniter for CFM56-series has twice the life of standard igniters. It recently passed flight tests on Boeing and Airbus aircraft, succeeding in altitude corner-point relight. Unison is the only CFM56 OEM-approved igniter plug by CFM, and it is currently being installed on all new CFM56 engines after receiving FAA approval in 2018.

It was developed as an optimized part to maximize time-on-wing. The all-new patented technology improves spark life under harsh conditions, and succeeded in extreme testing (up to 2,000°F) where worst-case engine scenarios were simulated. The design leverages the latest in ignition technology and materials, including ceramics, to provide two times the plug life. This advantage allows Unison customers to save on maintenance costs by extending replacement intervals.

"This is a prime example of how Unison is continuously improving our technology to benefit our customers," Unison Industries President Tom Hoferer said. "As the OEM, we continue to deliver enhancements to increase performance and reliability, and field results proved that we doubled the product lifecycle."

Since 2014, Unison has provided a dedicated igniter plug optimization program to determine the optimal replacement intervals for airlines offered at no additional cost to customers. For best results, use with a complete Unison ignition system, and experience all of your components working in Unison. Visit Unison at the 2019 Paris Air Show to experience our Hi-Performance Igniter in person at the American Pavillion (Hall 3) Booth A148.

About Unison Industries:

Unison Industries is a leader in design, manufacturing and integration of electrical and mechanical components and systems for aircraft engines and airframes. Unison serves both original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket customers in commercial, military, general aviation and industrial markets. Headquartered in Jacksonville, FL, Unison has more than 2,000 employees and a global service centers offering repair, overhaul, retrofit and exchange programs. Unison is committed to investing in advanced technologies and thinking outside the engine to create more value for our customers. For more information, visit unisonindustries.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190617005560/en/

Contacts:

Nick Hurm

1-513-484-4450

nick.hurm@ge.com