sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 17.06.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 608 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

1,50 Euro		+0,045
+3,09 %
WKN: A1MMEV ISIN: DE000A1MMEV4 Ticker-Symbol: GSJ 
Aktie:
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Scale
1-Jahres-Chart
GERMAN STARTUPS GROUP GMBH & CO KGAA Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
GERMAN STARTUPS GROUP GMBH & CO KGAA 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,471
1,499
17:18
1,45
1,52
17:31
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
GERMAN STARTUPS GROUP GMBH & CO KGAA
GERMAN STARTUPS GROUP GMBH & CO KGAA Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
GERMAN STARTUPS GROUP GMBH & CO KGAA1,50+3,09 %