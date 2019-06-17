Pope Francis held a closed door meeting at the Academy of Sciences with the CEOs of oil firms and investment firms to address climate change, with a group committing to support an "economically meaningful" carbon price.Pope Francis held a closed door meeting with oil executives, investment managers, and others to discuss carbon pricing, science-based decisions and the need to embrace the oncoming "radical energy transition". This is the second time Pope Francis has called a meeting with the world's oil majors for talks of this nature. In comments released by the Vatican on the theme of the Energy ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...