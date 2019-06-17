Infiniti Research, a customer intelligence solutions provider, has recently announced the completion of their latest customer needs analysis solution for a CPG company. During the course of this engagement, the experts at Infiniti Research helped the client to keep pace with evolving customer needs and demands. Also, the study highlights how Infiniti's customer needs analysis solution helped the CPG company to reduce the churn rate and generate millions of dollars in revenue.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190617005585/en/

Customer needs analysis solution for a CPG company (Graphic: Business Wire)

With evolving customer needs and requirements, companies in the CPG industry are facing difficulties in understanding customer needs and buying patterns. Also, CPG companies are facing major challenges in positioning themselves in the evolving marketplace. This necessitates companies in the CPG industry to identify their customers' unmet needs, understand spending patterns, and keep track of customer buying behavior. Infiniti's customer needs analysis solutions have helped various CPG companies to optimize interactions from the customer's perspective and foster customer loyalty.

The business challenge: The client is a CPG company based out of Canada. The client approached Infiniti Research to leverage their expertise in offering customer needs analysis solution. The client's inability to identify the evolving customer demands resulted in sales losses for the company. With Infiniti's customer needs analysis solution, they wanted to identify lucrative customer segments to promote their product offerings. Furthermore, with Infiniti's customer needs analysis solution, they wanted to decrease customers' switching rates to other brands and reduce customer churn.

The solution offered The experts at Infiniti Research conducted a three-phased approach. The approach involved sales data assessment, market research of Canadian CPG industry, and customer surveys. The customer needs analysis engagement helped the client to personalize their product offerings according to customers' needs and requirements. Also, the client was able to realign their marketing and promotional activities to meet the market demand. Furthermore, with Infiniti's customer needs analysis solution, they were able to reduce the churn rate by 11% and generate millions of dollars in revenue.

Infiniti's customer needs analysis solution helped the client to:

Gain 7.5% retail share in their new product category

Increase sales conversion and customer satisfaction

Infiniti's customer needs analysis solution offered predictive insights on:

Unveiling the shortcoming of the company in meeting customers' needs

Personalizing product offerings and improving profitability

