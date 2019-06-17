sprite-preloader
17.06.2019
PR Newswire

Fidelity Special Values Plc - Doc re Monthly Summary as at 31 May 2019

PR Newswire

London, June 17

Fidelity Special Values PLC

LEI: 549300XODK7D2K2KYV43

Monthly Summary as at 31 May 2019

Copies of the above document have been submitted to the UK Listing Authority, and will shortly be available for inspection on the National Storage Mechanism (NSM):

http://www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/NSM

(Documents will usually be available for inspection within two business days of this notice being given)

The latest disclosable full portfolio is available on request.

17 June 2019


© 2019 PR Newswire