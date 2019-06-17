Quantzig, a leading analytics advisory firm that delivers customized healthcare analytics solutions, has announced the completion of its free resource on healthcare analytics and its growing importance. The increasing flow of data into healthcare systems has become an opportunity as well as a challenge for companies operating in the healthcare industry. Healthcare organizations collect data from various sources such as lab results, clinical notes, insurance claims, wearable devices, drug prescriptions, and healthcare management systems. But most of the healthcare companies are not able to realize the true potential of such data. This is where healthcare analytics comes into the picture. By leveraging healthcare analytics solutions and customized healthcare models, healthcare companies can adopt a comprehensive approach to deliver personalized medicine and understand the needs of patients.

Healthcare Data Challenges

Data quality

Unstructured data in the healthcare sector is mostly available in the form of visuals, texts, and images. This data usually contains the most important and groundbreaking information. Therefore, for healthcare organizations to tap such data is a daunting task. Healthcare companies need to focus on making electronic medical record systems more capable and resourceful to help doctors find transactional data related to patient care and use it to gain better insights.

Data security

With increasing instances of cyber-attacks in the healthcare industry, securing patient data has become the top priority of all healthcare organizations. Healthcare organizations need to maintain a balance between addressing data privacy and utilizing their patients' data for research and innovation purposes.

Data sharing

For better health initiatives and patient outcomes, it is important to ensure that clinical data is shared across various organizations such as pharmacies, hospitals, and research centers. But with the sharing of data comes the issue of data privacy. Therefore, it is important for healthcare organizations to keep the necessary regulations in mind in order to share the information in a safe and secure manner.

