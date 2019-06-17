Preato Capital AB - Takover bid Supplement to Preato Capital AB's stock exchange release published on 14 June 2019 at 5.35 pm: Preato Capital AB reserves the right to acquire shares in Yleiselektroniikka Oyj outside the takeover bid and Wonderword Oy has undertaken to sell shares in Yleiselektroniikka Oyj to Preato Capital AB Preato Capital AB 17 June 2019 at 6.35 pm NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES, AUSTRALIA, CANADA, HONG KONG, JAPAN, NEW ZEALAND OR SOUTH AFRICA OR IN ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH THE PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION WOULD BE PROHIBITED BY APPLICABLE LAW. On 14 June 2019, Preato Capital AB ("Preato Capital") announced having acquired 1,327,224 shares in Yleiselektroniikka Oyj ("Yleiselektroniikka" or the "Company") at the price of EUR 8.70 per share. As a result, Preato Capital's ownership in Yleiselektroniikka amounts to 51.79 per cent of all shares and votes. As a result of the share acquisition, Preato Capital has become obliged to launch a takeover bid as referred to in Chapter 11, section 19 of the Finnish Securities Markets Act for all other shares and securities entitling to shares in Yleiselektroniikka (the "Takover Bid"). Preato Capital supplements the above release as follows: Preato Capital reserves the right to acquire shares in Yleiselektroniikka before the beginning of the offer period, during the offer period and/or after the offer period in public trading on Nasdaq Helsinki or otherwise. Wonderword Oy, which is currently the second largest owner of the Company, has undertaken to sell to Preato Capital a total of 120,000 shares, which corresponds to a total of 4.68 percent of the shares and votes in the Company. It is estimated that the purchase will be carried out on Nasdaq Helsinki today at the price of 8.70 euros per share. In addition, Wonderword Oy has undertaken to sell the rest of its shares in Yleiselektroniikka Oyj, 120,000 shares, to Preato Capital through a purchase that will be carried out no later than on 5 July 2019, as estimated. The purchase price will be EUR 8.70 per share. In Helsinki, 17 June 2019 Preato Capital AB Additional information: Simon Hallqvist, Chairman of the Board, Preato Capital AB Tel. +358 40 510 2760 Preato Capital in brief Preato Capital is a privately owned investment company established in 2004. Preato Capital invests in majorities in established and profitable small and medium-sized companies in the Nordic region with a proven business model and good cash flow. Preato Capital does not have a pre-determined holding period for its investments and it does not actively seek exits but develops the target companies actively in the long-term in close cooperation with their management. Preato Capital has offices in both Helsinki and Stockholm. Yleiselektroniikka in brief Yleiselektroniikka is a Finnish electronics company established in 1969. The Company is one of Finland's most significant component and production equipment suppliers for demanding electronics and communications applications. Yleiselektroniikka employs over 200 people, of whom approximately 50 in Finland. In addition to Finland, the Company has operations in the Baltic countries and Russia. In 2018, the Company generated a turnover of 57.2 million euros. The Company is headquartered in Espoo, where it also has a store and a product warehouse. Yleiselektroniikka has been listed on the Helsinki Stock Exchange since 1988. THIS RELEASE IS NOT AN OFFER TO SELL OR THE SOLICITATION OF AN OFFER TO BUY ANY SECURITIES OR INVESTMENTS IN A COUNTRY WHERE AN OFFER, SALE OR SOLICITATION OF AN OFFER WOULD BE AGAINST THE LAW PRIOR TO REGISTRATION OR OTHER APPROVAL PROCEDURES BY VIRTUE OF THE APPLICABLE LAW OF SUCH COUNTRY. NO MEASURES HAVE BEEN CARRIED OUT FOR THE PURPOSE OF ALLOWING THE OFFERING OF SECURITIES OR POSSESSION OR DISTRIBUTION OF THIS RELEASE IN A COUNTRY WHERE SUCH MEASURES ARE REQUIRED. PERSONS WHO BECOME IN POSSESSION OF THIS RELEASES ARE OBLIGED TO INVESTIGATE AND COMPLY WITH SUCH RESTRICTIONS. FAILURE TO COMPLY WITH SUCH RESTRICTIONS MAY BE AGAINST THE SECURITIES LAWS OF SUCH COUNTRIES.