Regulatory News:

Kering (Paris:KER) is announcing the appointment of Bartolomeo Rongone as CEO of Bottega Veneta, effective from September 1st, 2019. He will report to François-Henri Pinault, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Kering, and will be a member of the Group's Executive Committee.

He succeeds Claus-Dietrich Lahrs, who has taken a personal decision to leave to get closer to his family and to take on a new entrepreneurial challenge.

'Leo' Rongone, who has an extensive experience in the Fashion industry, was previously Chief Operating Officer of Yves Saint Laurent with responsibilities on Ready to Wear, Leather Goods and Shoes as well as global Retail operations and Client engagement. As CEO of Bottega Veneta, his mission will be to realize the full potential of the new creative force that has been driving the Italian Maison since 2018.

François-Henri Pinault declared: "I would like to warmly thank Claus-Dietrich Lahrs for his commitment and his major achievements in nearly three years as head of Bottega Veneta. He made some decisive choices and created a new momentum for the Maison. I wish him the best for his future career.

I'm delighted by the appointment of Leo Rongone, and appreciate his passion and energy. His knowledge of Luxury and managerial qualities will be decisive in his new role. I am sure he will be able to maintain this latest development phase in the history of Bottega Veneta by drawing on the Maison's exceptional heritage and the creativity of Daniel Lee."

About Bartolomeo Rongone

An Italian national, 'Leo' Rongone, 48, began his career as a market analyst in the Luxury sector. He joined Fendi in 2001, becoming head of business intelligence before taking on senior roles in the supply chain, merchandise planning and client relationship management. He joined Kering in 2012 as Chief Operating Officer of Yves Saint Laurent, with responsibility for product and global retail operations.

Photograph available here

About Kering

A global Luxury group, Kering manages the development of a series of renowned Houses in Fashion, Leather Goods, Jewelry and Watches: Gucci, Saint Laurent, Bottega Veneta, Balenciaga, Alexander McQueen, Brioni, Boucheron, Pomellato, DoDo, Qeelin, Ulysse Nardin, Girard-Perregaux, as well as Kering Eyewear. By placing creativity at the heart of its strategy, Kering enables its Houses to set new limits in terms of their creative expression while crafting tomorrow's Luxury in a sustainable and responsible way. We capture these beliefs in our signature: "Empowering Imagination". In 2018, Kering had nearly 35,000 employees and revenue of €13.7 billion.

www.kering.com

Twitter: @KeringGroup

LinkedIn: Kering

Instagram: @kering_official

YouTube: KeringGroup

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190617005614/en/

Contacts:

Press

Emilie Gargatte +33 (0)1 45 64 61 20 emilie.gargatte@kering.com

Marie de Montreynaud +33 (0)1 45 64 62 53 marie.demontreynaud@kering.com

Analysts/investors

Claire Roblet +33 (0)1 45 64 61 49 claire.roblet@kering.com

Laura Levy +33 (0)1 45 64 60 45 laura.levy@kering.com