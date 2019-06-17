Leasinvest Real Estate Comm. VA: Leasinvest Real Estate comes to an agreement with Immo Lux-Airport SA for the acquisition of the buildings B and E in the EBBC Business Park in Luxembourg

Leasinvest Real Estate (through its 100% subsidiary Leasinvest Immo Lux) came to an agreement with the board of directors of the SA Immo Lux-Airport SA, issuer of the real estate certificates "Lux Airport", with regard to the transfer of the buildings B and E subjacent to the real estate certificates "Lux Airport", located in the EBBC Business park, route de Trèves 6, 2633 Senningerberg, in the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg. The acquisition price for these 2 buildings amounts to € 47.3 million. This price is in line with the valuation of the buildings by the independent expert of Leasinvest Real Estate.

It has been agreed with the seller Immo Lux-Airport SA to finalize this acquisition before the end of June 2019.

Indirectly these 2 buildings were already partially held by Leasinvest as investment properties via a stake of 69.8% in the Lux Airport real estate certificates.

Together with the 3 buildings already owned by Leasinvest Real Estate - buildings A and C since 19 December 2018 and building D since 22 March 2006 - the company will own 5 of the 6 buildings on the site, following this acquisition.

European Bank & Business Center (EBBC) consists of a total of 6 office buildings with a global surface area of +/- 26,000 m² and benefits from a strategic location in the Luxembourg Airport district, at walking distance of the airport of Luxembourg. Given the importance of this district, it is also included in the tram expansion zone, that will make the park easily accessible by public transportation, both from the city centre and the business district "Kirchberg".

MICHEL VAN GEYTE, CEO:



"After this acquisition, Leasinvest will own 5 of the 6 buildings in the business park. Besides dynamically managing this business park, Leasinvest will also proceed to the development of a strong business community with services for its users (co-working, IT-services, catering, nursery, fitness, etc.) by analogy with the business center & co-working-concepts successfully implemented in other buildings of the portfolio."



Leasinvest Real Estate



MICHEL VAN GEYTE

CEO

T: +32 3 238 98 77

On LEASINVEST REAL ESTATE SCA



Leasinvest Real Estate SCA is a Public BE-REIT (SIR/GVV) that invests in high quality and well-located retail buildings and offices in the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg, Belgium and Austria.



On 31/03/2019, the total fair value of the directly held real estate portfolio of Leasinvest amounted to € 1.03 billion, spread across the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg (54%), Belgium (36%) and Austria (10%).



Moreover, Leasinvest is one of the most important real estate investors in Luxembourg.



The public BE-REIT is listed on Euronext Brussels and has a market capitalization of € 613 million (value on 14 June 2019).

