At a meeting held today, Vivendi's Management Board decided to cancel 50 million treasury shares, representing 3.82% of the share capital, in accordance with the authorization granted by the 28th resolution of the Combined General Shareholders Meeting of April 15, 2019.

Following this cancellation of shares, Vivendi directly holds 7,099,578 of its own shares, representing 0.56% of its share capital. The share capital now amounts to €6,926,194,572.00 divided into 1,259,308,104 shares to which 1,351,262,216 gross voting rights are attached.

Of the 50 million shares canceled:

30 million were reallocated to the cancellation of shares from the 35,093,509 shares backing external growth transactions; and

20 million shares were recently acquired under the current share buyback program, implemented on May 28, 2019 by decision of the Management Board on May 24, 2019, as set out in the description of the share buyback program of May 27, 2019, available online at www.vivendi.com.

As previously announced, this share buyback program will continue until July 25, 2019.

Since 2014, Vivendi has been focused on building a world-class content, media and communications group with European roots. In content creation, Vivendi owns powerful, complementary assets in music (Universal Music Group), movies and series (Canal+ Group), publishing (Editis) and mobile games (Gameloft) which are the most popular forms of entertainment content in the world today. In the distribution market, Vivendi has acquired the Dailymotion platform and repositioned it to create a new digital showcase for its content. The Group has also joined forces with several telecom operators and platforms to maximize the reach of its distribution networks. In communications, through Havas. the Group possesses unique creative expertise in promoting free content and producing short formats, which are increasingly viewed on mobile devices. In addition, through Vivendi Village, the Group explores new forms of business in live entertainment, franchises and ticketing that are complementary to its core activities. Vivendi's various businesses cohesively work together as an integrated industrial group to create greater value. www.vivendi.com

