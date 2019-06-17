VST Enterprises: Pop Star Drummer & The City Man

Veteran City Banker Robert "Bob" Wigley Appointed Chairman Of UK Cyber Security Tech Company VST Enterprises LTD

MANCHESTER, UK / ACCESSWIRE / June 17, 2019 / Robert "Bob" Wigley the former Merrill Lynch banker and current Chairman of UK Finance has joined the board of leading cyber security tech company VST Enterprises Ltd (VSTE).

Wigley who will join the board as Chairman - effective today 17th June 2019 - will be responsible for overseeing the global growth and development of the Manchester based cyber security and consumer tech company. His role as Chairman will be to work closely alongside VSTE CEO and founder Louis-James Davis and will focus on developing the VSTE business with large corporates, Government organisations and the public sector.

Wigley - a twenty-five year veteran of the banking industry - is one of the city's most influential and highly respected figures. Chairman of UK Finance (which represents over 250 UK financial services businesses) he is also a committed investor into growth businesses. Robert is an Honorary Fellow of Cambridge University's Judge Business School & visiting Fellow of Oxford University's Said Business School and a dedicated philanthropist.

VSTE which was formed and conceived in 2012 by former professional musician and pop star Louis-James Davis has developed a unique ground breaking coding technology - "VCode" and "VPlatform" - which he believes is set to become the cyber equivalent of human DNA science. The company - which is headquartered in Manchester, England and operational in over 16 countries - is already being viewed by industry insiders as one of the most exciting tech start up companies in recent years.

VCode was awarded the EU Seal of Excellence for its anti-counterfeiting and end-to-end supply chain and traceability capabilities and has been commended by UK Prime Minister Theresa May. The technology provides a completely secure means of verification; information held within the VCode can be set and tracked in real-time in the cloud-based tracking portal, VPlatform. VSTE's unique technology means it can be used in a wide range of business, financial and Government applications in every-day life.

VCodecan be used to provide ultra secure financial transactions, virtual mobile wallet payments as well as providing secure identification services and authentication. The technology is also being widely used in combatting counterfeiting, piracy and the exploitation of conflict minerals. Its wider commercial applications include the use of its technology in supply chain logistics, retail, distribution, sales promotion and marketing platforms.

Last year VSTE founder Hon. Louis-James Davis was named as the new Science and Technology Ambassador to the Zimbabwean Government by President Emmerson Mnangagwa. The ambassadorship was granted at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland and followed by a formal ceremony in the capital of Zimbabwe attended by Ministers and Government officials.

VSTE is providing technology to help with the economic recovery of Zimbabwe. VSTE will be implementing VCode to tackle illegal mining, counterfeiting and issues with border control, as well as introducing identity cards and tax collection for informal businesses to provide life-changing benefits - such as new infrastructure, schools and a boost in the economy - for the entire population.

VSTE counts some of the biggest global brands and blue chip companies in its client base who are currently using its technology in their financial, security and IT systems infrastructure, as well as business marketing, promotion, sales and supply chain logistics. The company is actively working with the UK Government and a number of foreign Government organisations including those in law enforcement, military and defence providing technology services.

Commenting on his new appointment as Chairman of VSTE Robert "Bob" Wigley said;

"I am delighted to be taking up the role of Chairman of VST Enterprises and working closely with its founder Louis-James Davis, Nicole Davis and the team to develop and share our vision. VSTE is a shining example of British technology and innovation at its best. Britain excels in this sector and has been a global leader in cyber technology from the earliest days of the codebreakers. Alan Turing was one of the greatest British pioneers and innovators of computer science and technology. Today the UK has some of the brightest and gifted minds like Louis-James who can follow in his footsteps and take those early advancements and technologies forward as we progress in the digital world. I am thrilled to be playing a part in this exciting future for VSTE."

An investor and committed philanthropist with a prolific city career, Wigley was the former Chairman of Merrill Lynch for EMEA - Europe, the Middle East and Africa. Wigley was also a non Executive Director of Royal Mail and Chairman of its audit committee for three years, he was also a member of the Court of the Bank of England and of its risk policy and audit committees. Wigley was also a member of the International advisory board of British Airways and is a regular adviser to UK and foreign Governments, He is currently advising the UK Government on its public private partnerships through the Economic Crime Strategy Board. He recently supported the National Crime Agency's launch of its Serious and Organised Crime Report alongside the NCA's Director. Foreign governments and financial institutions he has advised include the Qatar Government and Finance Ministry on the Qatar Financial Centre whose audit committee he Chairs as well as the Sri Lankan Prime Minister in the creation of the Columbo Financial Centre.

In 2017, Wigley advised Victoria Beckham on securing £30 million of equity to develop her fashion business as her acting Chairman.

Today he is committed to backing young entrepreneurs and growth businesses as an adviser, investor and incubator. A philanthropist and supporter of many charitable causes, Wigley is a lecturer and Visiting Fellow at both the acclaimed Oxford University Saïd Business school and an Honorary Fellow at Cambridge University's Judge Business School.

Commenting on the appointment VSTE Founder and CEO Louis-James Davis said:

"We are excited and honoured to have Robert 'Bob' Wigley as Chairman of VST Enterprises. Bob brings an incredible wealth of knowledge and many years of experience in the financial services and business sectors. He is a highly respected entrepreneur, business adviser and veteran of the city. His vision to help support and grow incubator businesses is also vital to the UK's economy. Bob's knowledge of the financial services sector and his work as a Government advisor is unrivalled and will be a valuable asset to the growth and development of VSTE. Most importantly he also shares a passion for developing growth businesses in the tech world."

About VST Enterprises Ltd

VST Enterprises (VSTE) is the company behind the VCode and VPlatform. Headquartered in Manchester, the company has international offices in New York, Reno, Hong Kong, Armenia, New Delhi and South Africa and operational in 16 countries.

About VCode VPlatform

VCode (VC) represents the next generation of code scanning technology - an evolutionary step forward from traditional barcodes and QR Codes. A VCode can be scanned from over 100 metres, with a 70:1 distance to size scan ratio, at 160-degree angles, on and from moving objects, and upon any multimedia or television screen and even when they are microscopic on bank notes or minerals. This allows users to access exclusive content, check the validity and authenticity of an item and make purchases while on the move.

Supporting the VCode app is the VPlatform - a secure cloud based portal that allows users to create VCode and manage the content they lead to. The VPlatform also provides users with real time analytics on who scanned their codes, when and where the scans took place, providing vital consumer data. The V Platform enables push notifications and rewards to be sent back to individuals who have made VCode scans, offering opportunities for brands to significantly enhance their engagement levels with their client base.

ABOUT HON. LOUIS JAMES DAVIS

Louis-James Davis is the founder and CEO of a rapidly growing cyber security and consumer technology company, VST Enterprises (VSTE). He is also the Science & Technology Ambassador to the Zimbabwean Government.

His life story and success is unlike any other and is both incredible and inspirational in equal measure. Autistic and also born with a rare condition called Talipes - where the feet are not straight and very weak - Louis-James was told by his doctor at an early age to take up drumming to strengthen his feet. What started as a treatment for his condition, soon became a huge passion and after years of practice he ended up getting his first break in the music industry touring internationally and recording mixes with British pop bands Busted and McFly.

His music career was cut short following an accident which resulted in a collapsed lung on stage in which Louis-James almost died. Following his recovery in hospital Louis-James was then hit with a life threatening MRSA infection. Following a slow recovery Louis-James was advised that he could no longer tour and perform.

Devastated by the news and with his music career cut short, a tenacious and undeterred Louis James put the constructive side of his autism to good use to combine his two passions in life; music and technology. Inspired by the increasing mobile/smart phone adoption and the explosion of mobile devices and tablets, he initially set out to connect the physical and the digital world to give music lovers bespoke industry news through scannable coding on magazines. His idea was to use QR Codes, but he soon realised how ridiculously insecure they were (and still are). To get around this, he ended up creating his own way of sharing secure content, completing transactions and ensuring traceability, the VCode.

Once VCode became more than a concept, it struck Louis-James what we had actually created. VCode was born with the potential to tackle an astounding number of genuine issues around the world becoming far more adept than any existing code scanning technology.

In 2012 Louis-James set up VSTE Enterprises with the remit of developing the technology to create the cyber equivalent of DNA. Not only could this technology be used in combatting counterfeiting, fraud and money laundering, but also in a much wider applications of secure identity passports and secure document verification.

Today VSTE is making huge strides in the fight against counterfeiting, fraud and money laundering. It is also providing businesses with a unique technology of traceability across all of its business functions in sales, marketing, distribution, loyalty, promotion, manufacture and loss prevention. Its wider application in the financial services sector is also being hailed as a groundbreaking, providing secure virtual wallet transactions and authenticated financial transactions.

His long term objective and end game is to fix real and prevailing global issues. Key areas that VSTE are currently targeting is in combatting the supply of counterfeit goods in Hong Kong and China and to eliminate the circulation of conflict diamonds, precious minerals and currency counterfeiting in Africa. In other areas VSTE is providing a virtual wallet for secure payments across mainland Europe and working with the Indian government to eliminate fraud from the benefits system.

Louis-James is a unique entrepreneur and philanthropist who wants to make a positive impact on the world. He believes that it is not just about building and growing a successful business. His ambition is to encourage others to grow and which is why he is helping the next generation of creatives gain entrepreneurial skills whatever they're background. As well as being a Creative, Digital & Health Care Technology Ambassador for the Manchester Metropolitan University & Ambassador for KidScan Children's Cancer Trust, he also hosted a series of events, formerly known as In The City. Each event had a different focus such as AI (artificial intelligence) and technology in gaming, fashion, and sports. It was a space for like minded members i the tech community could network with others who had similar interests.

About Bob Wigley - Chairman VST Enterprises

Current Directorships & Advisory Board Memberships

Chairman UK Finance

Honorary President The Royal Marines Club

Visiting Fellow & Founder Chairman Global Advisory Board, Oxford Centre For Corporate Reputation

Honorary Fellow Cambridge University's Judge Business School Centre for Alternative Finance

Board Member & Chairman Estates Committee The Queens Club

Board Member - European Banking Federation

Member - Panel On Takeovers & Mergers

Member Advisory Board - The City UK

Non Exec Director & Chairman of the Audit & Risk Committee - Qatar Financial Centre (QFC)

Founder Commissioner - Blockchain Commission For Sustainable Development

Chairman & Investor Bink

Chairman & Investor Accloud

Adviser & Shareholder Blockchain.com

Investor & Non Exec Director Symphony Environmental

Investor & Adviser - Remora Cyber Consulting

