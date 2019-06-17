Jubilant Radiopharma: Jubilant Pharma Announces Formation of a New Business Focused on Improving Lives Through Nuclear Medicine

Introducing Jubilant Radiopharma: An Industry-Leading Pharmaceutical Company Specialized in Nuclear Medicine Focused on Developing, Manufacturing, Commercializing and Distributing Diagnostic and Therapeutic Radiopharmaceuticals

YARDLEY, PA / ACCESSWIRE / June 17, 2019 / Jubilant Pharma Limited (the company), a wholly owned subsidiary of Jubilant Life Sciences Ltd, announced today the integration of its radiopharmaceutical drug development and manufacturing business with its radiopharmacy business into a single global radiopharmaceutical brand called Jubilant Radiopharma.



Jubilant Radiopharma: Improving Lives Through

Nuclear Medicine

Jubilant Radiopharma is one of the leading radiopharmaceutical manufacturers in the world and its products are used in the diagnosis, treatment and monitoring of various diseases. Jubilant Radiopharma will also operate the second-largest commercial radiopharmacy network in the United States. These radiopharmacies prepare and deliver radiopharmaceuticals for use in nuclear medicine, leveraging the company's radiopharmaceutical capabilities for end-to-end customer service.

"The Jubilant Radiopharma brand is driven by our strong vision of Improving Lives Through Nuclear Medicine on a global scale," said Pramod Yadav, CEO, Jubilant Pharma Limited. "The company will continue to invest in the development of new and novel products in the fields of diagnostics and radiotherapeutics enabling early and accurate diagnosis and treatment of disease, leading to better patient outcomes."

The company has been continuously building its infrastructure to support the long-term needs of its nuclear medicine customers and patients. This includes upgrading lyophilized and radioactive production lines, securing secondary suppliers of API and radiochemical product, and making significant investments into upgrading and expanding its radiopharmacy network. These initiatives ensure the availability and sustainability of its FDA-approved product lines.

"We will continue to expand the depth and breadth of our product portfolio by making significant investments into early- and late-stage product research and development," stated Toni Rinow, general manager of Jubilant Radiopharmaceuticals Division. "Jubilant Radiopharma is committed to providing nuclear medicine professionals, high-quality radiopharmaceuticals and dependable advanced technologies so they can focus on the care of their patients without having any concern about product quality and availability."

In parallel, the company will be expanding its U.S. radiopharmacy footprint to ensure even greater patient access to these vital diagnostic and therapeutic agents. "Having accesses to Jubilant's vast global resources has enabled us to significantly accelerate the execution of our long-term strategic infrastructure plan, specifically designed to provide improved nuclear pharmacy services, trusted quality and long-term reliability to our customers," stated Charles Conroy, general manager of Jubilant Radiopharmacies Division.

"This recent announcement further demonstrates the continued commitment by Jubilant Radiopharma to the sustainability and further advancement of nuclear medicine. Our goal is to grow the utilization of SPECT and PET technologies as part of our global commitment to reinvest into this industry and bring value to products and services that enable physicians to provide the best care for their patients every day," commented Douglas Gentilcore, vice president of Jubilant Radiopharma.

About Jubilant Pharma Limited Jubilant Pharma Limited (JPL), a company incorporated under the laws of Singapore and a wholly owned subsidiary of Jubilant Life Sciences Limited, is an integrated global pharmaceutical company engaged in manufacturing and supply of APIs, solid dosage formulations, radiopharmaceuticals, allergy therapy products and contract manufacturing of sterile injectibles and non-sterile products through five U.S. FDA-approved manufacturing facilities in the U.S., Canada and India and a network of over 50 radio-pharmacies in the U.S. The company has a team of over 4,300 multicultural people across the globe and is committed to delivering value to its customers spread across over 75 countries. It is well recognized as a "Partner of Choice" by leading pharmaceutical companies globally.

About Jubilant Radiopharma

Jubilant Radiopharma is an industry-leading radiopharmaceutical company focused on developing, manufacturing, commercializing and distributing high-quality and sustainable diagnostic and therapeutic agents for the sole purpose of Improving Lives Through Nuclear Medicine on a global scale.

Media Contact:

Robert Sgroi

Director of Marketing & New Product Opportunities

Robert.sgroi@jubl.com

