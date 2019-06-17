Regulatory News:

The Combined General Meeting of Korian (Paris:KORI) shareholders held on June 6, 2019, under the chairmanship of Christian Chautard and in the presence of Sophie Boissard, Chief Executive Officer, Philippe Garin, Chief Financial Officer and the auditors.

Evolution of the Group's Board of DirectorsT

Replacing Ms. Stheeman, whose mandate was due to expire, the General Meeting appointed Mr. Jean-François Brin, a physician with clinical experience in geriatrics and a Master's degree from the HEC business school who achieved an international career within the Sanofi Group.

Taking into account the new provisions of the "Loi Pacte", the shareholders have also approved a statutory amendment that will allow the appointment of a second employee representative.

In order to reflect the Group's international dimension, this representative will be designated by the new European Works Council, which was approved last April by an agreement with 12 trade union organizations representative of the various countries in which the Group operates.

Publication of an integrated report

For the first year, Korian has published a single report incorporating Reference Document and CSR Report. This document highlights the Group's strategy, values and main issues, and draws its balanced growth model and shared value creation for all its stakeholders.

Innovating to better serve its patients and residents, invest in its network and above all cultivate its talents and develop their skills, these are the main levers of the Group to continue its development at the heart of territories and close to cross-border living areas.

Report of the General Meeting

Participation

At this General Meeting, 62,996,128 shares and an identical number of exercisable voting rights were represented on a total of 81,985,563 shares, representing 76.84% of the capital.

Resolutions submitted to the shareholders' vote

All resolutions submitted to the vote have been adopted:

The General Meeting approved the 2018 financial statements and decided to distribute a dividend of €0.60 per share, with an option to receive the dividend in new shares of the company. The script option is available between 13 June and 27 june 2019 inclusive, and shareholders who exercise this option will be issued new shares at a price of 32.93 each. The cash dividend will be distributed, and the new shares will be issued, on 3 july 2019.

The General Meeting approved the principles and criteria for determining, distributing and awarding the components of compensation of executive corporate officers for 2019 ( ex-ante say on pay ), as well as the components of compensation paid or awarded to executive corporate officers for 2018 ( ex-post say on pay

), as well as the components of compensation paid or awarded to executive corporate officers for 2018 ( The shareholders renewed the terms of office of two directors, Jean-Pierre Duprieu, and Anne Lalou, for a three-year period. They also appointed Jean-François Brin as a director for the same term.

In addition, the shareholders approved the financial delegations of authority and authorisations granted to the Board of Directors and the Amendment of article 11.4 of the Company's Articles of association with a view to appointing a second Director representing the employees.

Detailed results of the votes are available on the Group's website: www.korian.com.

Biography of Jean-François Brin

Jean-François Brin was born in 1964 and is a Doctor of Medicine (University of Dijon), a qualified Clinical Pharmacologist (Paris VII) and the holder of a Specialised Master's degree in Intelligence Marketing from the HEC business school. After spending his internship as coordinator between a geriatrics department, a post-acute care facility and a long-term stay facility in Charolles (71), he joined Rhône-Poulenc Rorer France in 1993 and took on various positions in the fields of psychiatric disorders and neurodegenerative diseases, and rheumatology. He became Vice-President in charge of the international Thrombosis Internal Medicine activity when Sanofi took over Aventis, and was appointed Senior Vice-President of the Cardiovascular Division in 2010. He was directly involved in the 2011 acquisition of Genzyme, a laboratory specialising in rare diseases, and was given responsibility for two units based in Boston focusing on osteoarthritis and kidney failure. He left the group in late 2015 to set up his own healthcare consultancy and capitalise on his international experience of commercial operations, acquisitions and alliances in the pharmaceutical industry. Moreover, he guides several healthcare start-ups in their development.

Replay of the General Meeting and available documents

The presentation is available for replay through the following link: https://channel.royalcast.com/webcast/korianfr/20190606_2/

The documents presented and distributed at the Shareholders' Meeting are available for download on the website www.korian.fr under Finance> Shareholders:

the Shareholder's' meeting notice;

the presentation including in particular the information relating to the activity and the results 2018, the outlook for 2019, as well as the proposed resolutions submitted to the shareholders' vote;

the 2018 Registration Document-Integrated Report filed with the AMF on 25 April 2019 under the number D.19-0400;

the Shareholders' letter of June 2019.

Copies of these documents are also available free of charge from the Company.

Next publication: 31 July 2019

Half-year revenue and results 2019 (after market close)

