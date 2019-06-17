The "France - Telecoms Infrastructure, Operators, Regulations Statistics and Analyses" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report introduces the key aspects of France's telecom market, providing updated statistics on the country's fixed network, an analysis of operator strategies, and a review of the key regulatory issues including the status of number portability, wholesaling and carrier preselection.

France has the third largest telecoms market in Europe, worth about 31 billion annually. The incumbent telco Orange Group is one of the world's major players with interests in markets across Europe, the Middle East and Africa. The company is embarked on its five-year Essentials 2020' program focussed on emerging markets as well as on investments in super-fast broadband and LTE infrastructure within its European footprint.

Despite market liberalisation, the company still dominates all sectors though increasing competition from a number of major players (notably Altice and Iliad) has gradually eroded this lead, prompting it to respond with a range of innovative offers and wide-ranging strategies to meet future customer needs. It is also investing in a national fibre network, largely in response to the activities of smaller players.

The mobile sector is dominated by four providers, complemented by an increasing number of MVNOs which together have a market share of around 11% of subscribers. The vibrant broadband market has seen strong growth as a result of regulatory measures promoting competitor access to exchanges through local loop unbundling, as well as to fibre infrastructure and ducts.

Key Developments

Orange stops promoting PSTN products;

Bouygues Telecom sets up Objenious subsidiary dedicated to the Internet of Things;

ACE submarine cable connecting France with African markets extended;

Orange opens its first 400Gb/s per wavelength cable;

Orange sets up Orange Horizons subsidiary to exploit potential in new markets;

Report update includes the regulators market data updates to June 2018, operator data to Q3 2018, recent market developments.

Topics Covered

1 Key statistics

2 Country overview

3 Telecommunications market

3.1 Market analysis

4 Regulatory environment

4.1 History

4.2 National legal framework

4.3 France NumErique 2012

4.4 Regulatory authority

4.5 Telecom sector liberalisation

5 Fixed network operators

5.1 Orange Group

5.2 Altice France

5.3 Free (Iliad)

5.4 Bouygues Telecom

6 Telecommunications infrastructure

6.1 National telecom network

6.2 International infrastructure

7 Smart infrastructure

7.1 Internet of Things (IoT)

7.2 Smart Cities

