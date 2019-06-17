The "Portugal - Fixed Broadband Market Statistics and Analyses" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report profiles Portugal's fixed and fixed-wireless broadband markets, providing key statistics on the retail and wholesale sectors as well as subscriber forecasts to 2023.

Portugal's broadband penetration has grown steadily in recent years, largely the result of joint efforts between the regulator and the key market operators which have invested in significant infrastructure upgrades. These operators are also focussed on fibre-based services, resulting in a migration of subscribers from DSL infrastructure to fibre. Under the ownership of the Altice Group, Portugal Telecom is focussed on FttP, aiming to cover 5.3 million premises by 2020, providing national coverage. The cable sector has also shifted towards fibre, with the principal cableco NOS investing in fibre rather than cable upgrades.

In addition, Vodafone Portugal provides fibre to about two-thirds of premises. Vodafone and NOS recently signed an agreement to share fibre infrastructure, which pushed Vodafone's addressable market to some four million premises. As a result of these efforts DSL is no longer the dominant platform for broadband access.

Key Developments:

Meo ramps up fibre roll out, aiming for 5.3 million connected premises by 2020;

Vodafone signs fibre-network sharing agreement with NOS, retails 1Gb/s devises for customers;

Fibre subscriber base grows 2.88% in 2017;

Report update includes the regulator's market data to Q4 2017, telcos' operating and financial data to Q1 2018, recent market developments.



Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction and statistical overview

1.1 Market analysis

1.2 Broadband statistics

1.3 Forecasts broadband subscribers 2019; 2021; 2023

2 Hybrid Fibre Coax (HFC) networks

2.1 NOS

2.2 Nowo (Caboviso)

3 Digital Subscriber Line (DSL) networks

3.1 Portugal Telecom (Meo)

3.2 Sonaecom

4 Fibre-to-the-Premises (FttP)

5 Other fixed broadband services

5.1 Broadband over Powerline (BPL)

5.2 Wireless broadband

Companies Mentioned

Portugal Telecom (Meo)

Sonaecom

Caboviso

Vodafone Portugal

NOS (Zon Optimus).

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/h7ycmx

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190617005761/en/

Contacts:

ResearchAndMarkets.com

Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T. Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

Related Topics: Broadband