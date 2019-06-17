The "Portugal - Mobile Infrastructure, Broadband, Operators Statistics and Analyses" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Portuguese mobile market is dominated by the incumbent Portugal Telecom, owned by Altice Group and operating as Meo, followed by Vodafone and NOS. The market share held by Meo has fallen steadily in recent years. The MVNO market remains undeveloped, partly because network operators have their own low-cost brands. Collectively, MVNOs have about 2.1% share of the market.

Population coverage by 3G infrastructure is universal and so most investment has been directed to LTE and to incremental upgrades to network infrastructure. Altice Labs in February 2017 began working with Ericsson to develop 5G services and applications.

This report profiles Portugal's mobile market, providing statistics on network operators, a review of the key regulatory issues, a snapshot of the consumer market, and an analysis of mobile data services.

Key Developments:

Regulator sets reduced MTRs from July 2018;

Vodafone achieves 1Gb/s downlink speeds in LTE-A trials;

Decline in SMS traffic in wake of messaging alternatives;

NOS trialling NB-IoT;

M-payment solution developments;

Report update includes the regulator's market data to Q4 2017, telcos' operating and financial data to Q1 2018, recent market developments.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Market analysis

2 Mobile statistics

2.1 General statistics

2.2 Forecasts mobile subscribers 2019; 2021; 2023

3 Mobile infrastructure

3.1 Digital networks

3.2 5G

3.3 Long-term Evolution (LTE)

3.4 Third Generation (3G) mobile

4 Machine-to-Machine (M2M)

5 Internet-of-Things (IoT)

6 Mobile voice

7 Mobile data

7.1 Short Message Service (SMS)

7.2 Multimedia Messaging Service (MMS)

8 Mobile broadband

9 Regulatory issues

9.1 Spectrum regulations and spectrum auctions

9.2 Roaming

9.3 Mobile Number Portability (MNP)

9.4 Mobile Termination Rates (MTRs)

9.5 Network sharing

10 Major mobile operators

10.1 Meo

10.2 Vodafone Portugal

10.3 NOS (Zon Optimus)

10.4 Mobile Virtual Network Operators (MVNOs)

11 Mobile content and applications

11.1 Location-based services

11.2 M-payments

11.3 Mobile TV

Companies Mentioned

Meo (TMN

Portugal Telecom)

NOS (Optimus

Zon Multimedia)

Vodafone Portugal

CTT

Lycamobile.

