This report provides an overview of Russia's mobile market, covering regulatory developments, the major mobile operators including MegaFon, VEON and Tele2, as well as technologies and mobile data, content and applications, and a variety of updated financial and operational statistics.

Russia has the largest mobile market in Europe, with the number of subscriptions at about 226 million at the end of 2018. Several mobile network operators are active, although the market is dominated by four major operators (MTS, VEON, Tele2 Russia/Rostelecom and MegaFon). These have expanded their footprints widely through the acquisition of smaller regional service providers.

Tele2 Russia has undergone several changes of ownership in recent years, becoming a significant player following its merger with Rostelecom, which it now hosts as an MVNO with more than one million subscribers. Competition in the key markets of Moscow and St Petersburg is fierce, due to the size of the cities' populations and the higher concentration of wealth there.

Mobile SIM card penetration is high, at around 157% by late 2018, although actual mobile user penetration is lower due to the popularity of multiple SIM card use and penetration has fallen in recent quarters as customers reduce the number of SIM cards in use. This is partly a response to the poor economic climate, as also to better pricing among the MNOs which reduces the on-net call charge advantages of having SIM cards from different providers.

The extensive deployment of LTE infrastructure has supported growth opportunities through mobile broadband and data services, which make up a growing proportion of overall mobile revenue. Investments in carrier aggregation and LTE-A technologies have further boosted network capabilities, while operators are also partnering with vendors to prepare for 5G.

Key Developments

MegaFon providing 1Gb/s data rate on its LTE network;

MTS launches a Gigabit Class LTE-LAA service, launches Wi-Fi Calling service;

All four MNOs end domestic on-net roaming charges;

Telenor scales down shareholding in VEON;

Tele2 Russia sets up an MVNE service;

MegaFon reports data rates of up to 35Gb/s in 5G trials, deploys CA technology to deliver Gigabit LTE-A;

MegaFon and Rostelecom cooperate to develop 5G networks;

VEON agrees to sell tower infrastructure to Russian Towers;

Ministry of Communications removes restrictions on IMS, allowing for national VoLTE services;

Report update includes the regulators market data to June 2018, telcos financial and operating data to Q3 2018, recent market developments.

Key Topics Covered

1 Market analysis

2 Mobile statistics

2.1 General statistics

3 Mobile infrastructure

3.1 5G

3.2 4G (LTE)

3.3 3G

3.4 GSM

4 Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT)

5 M2M networks

5.1 Mobile voice

5.2 Mobile data

5.3 Mobile broadband

6 Regulatory issues

6.1 Mobile Number Portability (MNP)

6.2 3G licences

6.3 800MHz spectrum

6.4 900MHz spectrum

6.5 1800MHz spectrum

6.6 2.6GHz spectrum

6.7 Roaming

6.8 Infrastructure sharing

7 Major mobile operators

7.1 Mobile TeleSystems (MTS)

7.2 VEON

7.3 MegaFon

7.4 Tele2 Russia

7.5 SMARTS Group

7.6 Uralsvyazinform

7.7 Rostelecom

7.8 VolgaTelecom

7.9 Skylink

7.10 Mobile Virtual Network Operators (MVNOs)

8 Mobile content and applications

8.1 M-commerce

8.2 M-payments

