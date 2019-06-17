PrimeXBT Margin Trading Platform Launches Android App

PrimeXBT Trade App Offers Access to Crypto, Forex, Commodities, Stock Indices and More from a single Bitcoin-based account, anytime anywhere

VICTORIA, Seychelles, June 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- PrimeXBT, a multi-asset Bitcoin-based trading platform offering up to 500x leverage, has launched a new mobile app for Android smartphones providing access to all available trading tools and assets while on the go.

Mobile App Represents Milestone for Bitcoin-Based Trading Platform

The PrimeXBT mobile app is the latest step in the trading platform's continued evolution. This important step demonstrates the culmination of consistent progress and rapid growth following extensive expansion efforts.

In addition to offering Bitcoin-based margin trading across a variety of asset types with up to 100x leverage, the lowest commissions, no KYC, advanced order types, charting tools, and much more, PrimeXBT also recently expanded its asset offering to include traditional financial assets such as Forex currencies, Commodities such as Natural Gas and Oil, spot contracts for Gold and Silver, and Stock Indices.

Through a B2B partnership, PrimeXBT will debut the Covesting module, providing an innovative way for traders of any experience level to profit from one another.

PrimeXBT's powerful trading tools, simple design, fully-customizable user interface, and variety of assets has led to trading volumes on the platform to reach over $200,000,000 daily.

Due to the influx of traders from over 170+ different countries, PrimeXBT has also localized the platform, and has launched a global ambassador program alongside its lucrative 4-level referral program.

PrimeXBT App for Android Is Now Available to Download on Google Play

By offering mobile access to trading cryptocurrencies with up to 100x leverage - including Bitcoin, Ethereum, EOS, Ripple and Litecoin - as well as the newly-introduced traditional financial assets - Forex, Commodities, and Stock Indices - PrimeXBT's Android app brings traders more opportunities to profit than any other platform on the market.

A PrimeXBT spokesperson shared their excitement over the launch of the new mobile application, saying that "traders today can't always be tied to a computer screen - they have jobs, social circles, and more, but yet they still want to manage their portfolio holdings responsibly and ensure their positions are performing as anticipated." "Our new mobile app brings traders the same reliable experience and profit-generating tool as our desktop website platform, but gives them the flexibility and freedom to tend to other activities, their hobbies, their careers, and their personal lives," he added.

Download the PrimeXBT Mobile App Today

The PrimeXBT mobile app is available today as a free download on the Google Play Store for Android devices. An iOS app for iPhone is also in development, and will be released in the coming months.

About PrimeXBT

PrimeXBT is a fintech company established in 2018 which offers a cryptocurrency, FX, Indices and Commodities trading infrastructure with 100x leverage for long and short positions, and aggregated liquidity from multiple liquidity providers. The company provides access to real-time market data and a wide range of trading analysis tools while maintaining security, liquidity, and enabling a safe and efficient trading environment for everyone. The platform was built on the lessons learned by equity and forex market portfolio managers and decades of testing other exchange products. PrimeXBT addresses problems like low liquidity, inability to earn from falling markets, unexpected down-times, long KYC approvals, high trading fees, limited order types, and poor UI.

For more information about PrimeXBT, please visit https://primexbt.com

Follow PRIME XBT on Facebook and Twitter.