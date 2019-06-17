The "France - Mobile Infrastructure, Broadband, Operators Statistics and Analyses" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The French mobile phone market is one of the largest in Europe, worth about 13 billion annually. The network operators Orange, SFR Group, Bouygues Telecom and Free Mobile have invested in network infrastructure and technologies in recent years. LTE-A providing data at above 300Mb/s has extensive coverage, while Orange, Bouygues Telecom and SFR have undertaken 5G trials. The development of 5G has also been supported by the regulator which intends to auction spectrum for 5G use in early 2019 in anticipation of services coming into commercial use later in the year.

Competition among the MNOs and a large number of MVNOs has caused mobile services revenue to fall steadily. This pressure has encouraged operators to look to convergence and bundled services, and so expand their offerings beyond mobile voice and data.

This report provides key statistics and analyses on the French mobile voice and data market. It assesses recent developments related to spectrum licensing and regulatory issues, and profiles the major players and MVNOs, providing statistics on their operating and financial performance as well as their strategies in an increasingly fierce competitive market.

Key Developments:

Regulator institutes revised spectrum coverage obligations;

Bouygues and SFR permitted to use 2.1GHz spectrum for LTE;

Orange partners with Ericsson and Nokia to develop a path to 5G, launches national LTE-M service;

Orange Group opens Orange Bank;

Regulator consults on revised guidelines for mobile network sharing;

Regulator progresses with 2.6GHz and 3.5GHz spectrum use for 5G;

MVNO market share increases to 11.1% of subscribers;

Virgin Mobile merges operations with SFR;

Report update includes the regulators market data to June 2018, operator data to Q3 2018, recent market developments.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Market analysis

2 Mobile statistics

2.1 General statistics

3 Mobile infrastructure

3.1 5G

3.2 4G (LTE)

3.3 3G

3.4 GSM

4 Machine-to-Machine (M2M)

5 Mobile voice

5.1 Voice-over-LTE (VoLTE)

6 Mobile data

6.1 Short Message Service (SMS)

6.2 Multimedia Messaging Service (MMS)

7 Mobile broadband

8 Forecasts mobile subscribers 2019; 2021; 2023

9 Regulatory issues

9.1 Spectrum regulations and spectrum auctions

9.2 Network sharing

9.3 Mobile termination rates (MTRs)

9.4 Roaming

9.5 Mobile Number Portability (MNP)

10 Major mobile operators

10.1 Orange

10.2 Altice France

10.3 Free Mobile

10.4 Bouygues Telecom

10.5 MVNOs

11 Mobile content and applications

11.1 m-payments

11.2 m-banking

Companies Mentioned

Orange

SFR

Free Mobile

Bouygues Telecom

Virgin Mobile

Omea Telecom.

