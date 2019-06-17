Sberbank (SBER) Sberbank has released its interim accounting (financial) statements for 1Q2019 (under RAS) 17-Jun-2019 / 19:39 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Moscow, Russia - June 17, 2019. Sberbank informs that it has released its interim accounting (financial) statements for the first quarter of 2019 under RAS (prepared in accordance with the requirements of the Bank of Russia Ordinance No. 4983-U (?) as of November 27, 2018). The full document can be found at sberbank.com http://www.sberbank.com/investor-relations/financial-results-and-presentations /ras [1] For enquiries: Sberbank of Russia Investor Relations +7 495 957 59 60 ir@sberbank.ru Attachment Document title: Sberbank RAS 1Q2019 Document: http://n.eqs.com/c/fncls.ssp?u=UQOVVWYXGE [2] ISIN: US80585Y3080, RU0009029540, RU0009029557, US80585Y4070 Category Code: MSCH TIDM: SBER LEI Code: 549300WE6TAF5EEWQS81 OAM Categories: 2.2. Inside information Sequence No.: 10402 EQS News ID: 826033 End of Announcement EQS News Service 1: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=9f1d5ffcb2c469eee16a2c26802c86f7&application_id=826033&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 2: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=cddfe6d1ee0ca4e734570603f746dfb7&application_id=826033&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

