QUADPACK: Strong 2018 results sustain dividend policy and pave the way for future growth

Quadpack Industries (Euronext Access: MLQP), manufacturer and provider of packaging solutions to the global beauty industry, today published its 2018 audited accounts, showing a continuation of the robust growth curve achieved over the past eight years. An analysis of the accounts highlights the following:

• Quadpack closed 2018 with €104.7 million turnover, representing 15% growth compared to 2017.

• EBITDA reached a healthy €8.6 million, an increase of 25.4% over the 2017 results. Excluding extraordinary events, the adjusted EBITDA is €10.2 million, or 9.8% of sales.

• Reported net income increased by 13.2% over the previous year and reported net income margin (% of net sales) is 2.9%. Adjusted net income margin was 4.5%.

• Quadpack generated an operating cash flow of €13.2 million and ended the year with a healthy net debt of €2.1 million. This level of liquidity and low leverage will allow Quadpack to face new investments in the future.

• Dividends were paid for the third consecutive year.

Looking ahead, Quadpack is confident that 2019 will show a continuation of the trend with a double-digit sales growth.

The accounts will be formally presented for approval at the Annual General Meeting, planned to be held at Quadpack's Barcelona headquarters on 24 July 2019.

-ENDS-



------------------------



© Copyright Actusnews Wire

Recevez gratuitement par email les prochains communiqués de la société en vous inscrivant sur www.actusnews.com

Communiqué intégral et original au format PDF:Télécharger le PDF