This report presents an analysis of Switzerland's fixed-line telecom market, including an assessment of network infrastructure. It also examines the regulatory environment, noting the status of local loop unbundling as well as the provision of broadband as a universal service. In addition the report evaluates the strategies and performance of major service providers including Swisscom, UPC Switzerland and Sunrise.

Switzerland has a sophisticated telecom sector and enjoys one of the highest broadband penetration rates within the European Union and among the OECD nations. Its competitive mobile market is served by three network operators and a small number of MVNOs while the broadband market is dominated by Swisscom and UPC Switzerland, though there are a large number of smaller players in the market, many providing services to local communities. UPC has gained scale in recent years by acquiring a number of its partner networks, while Sunrise in mid-2018 became a full service provider adding fibre-based broadband and pay-TV services to its exiting mobile voice and data offers.

The major market players have invested in technology upgrades, with the result that the country has among the fastest data rates available in Europe. UPC has concentrated on upgrades to the DOCSIS3.1 standard while Swisscom is focussed on a multi-technology mix incorporating VDSL, FttP and G.fast.

Although not a member of the EU, the country's economic integration has meant that its telecom market deregulation has followed the EU's liberalisation framework, including the recent regulations on international voice roaming.

Key Developments:

Federal Council adopts changes to Telecommunications Act;

Swisscom deploys LoRa networks;

Regulator redefines USO minimum broadband speed;

Swisscom has USO licence renewed to 2022;

Progress in switch to an all-IP architecture;

Report update includes the regulators market data for 2017, telcos operating and financial data to Q3 2018, recent market developments.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Key statistics

2 Country overview

3 Telecommunications market

3.1 Market analysis

3.2 Government ICT strategy

4 Regulatory environment

4.1 Historical overview

4.2 Regulatory authorities

4.3 Telecom sector liberalisation

4.4 Privatisation

4.5 Interconnect

4.6 Leased lines

4.7 Access

4.8 Number Portability (NP)

4.9 Carrier PreSelection (CPS)

4.10 Universal Service Obligation (USO)

5 Fixed network operators

5.1 Overview of the national telecom network

5.2 Swisscom

5.3 Sunrise

5.4 UPC Switzerland

5.5 Swiss Digital

6 Telecommunications infrastructure

6.1 National telecom network

6.2 LoRa network

6.3 VoIP

6.4 Smart infrastructure

7 Digital economy

7.1 e-government

7.2 e-economy

7.3 e-health

Companies Mentioned

Swisscom

Sunrise

UPC Switzerland.

