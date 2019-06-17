The "Bulgaria - Mobile Infrastructure, Broadband, Operators Statistics and Analyses" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report presents an overview of Bulgaria's mobile market, including a variety of statistics and analyses covering the major operators, market developments and services offered.

Bulgaria has a mature mobile market with effective competition provided by Telekom Austria's A1 Bulgaria, Telenor Bulgaria (sold to the PPF Group in August 2018) and the incumbent telco Vivacom. A new entrant, Max Telecom (often known simply as MAX), provided additional competition though the company fell into financial difficulty and stopped providing services at the beginning of 2017.

Competition among network operators has intensified following the recent implementation of a streamlined mobile number portability process. In addition, customer preference for bundled services has put pressure on pricing and encouraged them to offer generous voice and data packages. This in turn has impacted on operator revenue, compounded by a steady decline in the number of subscribers.

The regulator has responded to the paucity of available spectrum by providing a number of trial licences, and in late 2017 it opened a consultation regarding the allocation of an additional 580MHz of spectrum in several bands.

Key Developments

Telenor Bulgaria and Vivacom launch VoLTE services;

A1 Bulgaria trials 5G;

Regulator proposes auction of up to 580MHz of additional spectrum;

Vivacom extends the reach of its LTE-A service;

Regulator awards additional spectrum in the 1800MHz band for LTE use;

Regulator's tender for spectrum in the 2.5-2.6GHz band fails to find bidders;

MNP takes off under new regulatory measures;

Report update includes the regulator's market data for 2017, telcos' operating and financial data to Q2 2018, recent market developments.

Topics Covered

1 Market analysis

2 Mobile statistics

2.1 General statistics

3 Mobile infrastructure

3.1 5G

3.2 4G (LTE)

3.3 3G

3.4 GSM

3.5 Mobile voice

3.6 Mobile data

3.7 Mobile broadband

4 Regulatory issues

4.1 GSM licences

4.2 Third generation (3G) licences

4.3 800MHz

4.4 1800MHz

4.5 2.5-2.6GHz

4.6 Other spectrum

4.7 Mobile Number Portability (MNP)

4.8 Roaming

4.9 Mobile Termination Rates (MTR)

5 Major mobile operators

5.1 Vivacom

5.2 A1 Bulgaria (MobilTel/M-Tel)

5.3 Telenor Bulgaria (Cosmo Bulgaria Mobile/GloBul)

5.4 Mobile content and applications

5.5 Mobile virtual network Operators (MVNOs)

