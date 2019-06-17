The "Ukraine - Telecoms Infrastructure, Operators, Regulations Statistics and Analyses" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides an overview of Ukraine's telecom market, including profiles of the major operators, a review of telecom network infrastructure, regulatory measures, and emerging network developments.

Ukraine's telecoms market is supported by a population of over 42 million. National telecom infrastructure is being modernised through considerable investment in both the mobile and fixed-broadband sectors. Competition is provided from a number of alternative operators, and although the incumbent Ukrtelecom remains the dominant player in the fixed-line market the regulatory environment has improved following the sale of Ukrtelecom to the local conglomerate SCM Group in 2011, though the legality of this sale has been disputed and legal action is ongoing: the Kiev Economic Court at the end of 2018 rejected assertions that the 2011 sale was invalid.

Ukraine's telecom market has attracted investors from Turkey and Russia, while Vodafone Group has partnered with MTS Ukraine to help develop mobile services under the Vodafone Ukraine brand.

The political tension which erupted in late 2013, and which escalated in a more violent form in eastern areas of the country, has brought focus to the vulnerability of the national telecom network, parts of which have been subjected to vandalism. A number of telcos operating in Crimea, annexed by Russia in 2014, left the peninsular after their licences were made over to Russian firms.

More recently, telcos have retreated from the Donetsk region after it was impossible for them to operate their networks and continue to offer services. The telecom regulator now assesses market statistics (including revenue) excluding data from Crimea and the separately administered city of Sevastopol, as well as from occupied areas of the Donetsk and Luhansk oblasts.

Key Developments:

ESU fails in petition against Court ruling invalidating the acquisition of a 92.79% stake in Ukrtelecom;

Ukrtelecom makes progress with network upgrade project with Huawei;

New cable to Crimean peninsula is operational;

Legal amendments to Telecoms Law widen regulator's powers;

Fixed lines in service continue to decline;

Report update includes the regulator market data, State Statistics data to December 2018, telcos' operating and financial data to Q3 2018, recent market developments.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Key statistics

2 Country overview

3 Telecommunications market

4 Regulatory environment

4.1 Law of Ukraine on Telecommunications

4.2 Regulatory authority

4.3 Government policies

5 Fixed network operators

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Ukrtelecom

5.3 Datagroup

5.4 Eurotranstelecom

5.5 Kyivstar

5.6 Vega

5.7 Wireless Local Loop (WLL) operators

6 Telecommunications infrastructure

6.1 Overview of the national telecom network

6.2 International infrastructure

6.3 Data centres

Companies Mentioned

Ukrtelecom

Kyivstar

Datagroup

Eurotranstelecom

Beeline

Vega

Velton Telecom

Intertelecom

ITC

Telesystems.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/5lk42b

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190617005818/en/

Contacts:

ResearchAndMarkets.com

Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

Related Topics: Telecommunications and Networks