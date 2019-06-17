The "Romania - Mobile Infrastructure, Broadband, Operators Statistics and Analyses" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides a concise overview of Romania's growing mobile market, covering market developments, as well as profiling the major operators and offering a variety of financial and performance statistics. It also provides an update on spectrum auctions and regulatory developments.

Romania's mobile market is served by four network operators, three of which are the local subsidiaries of the major regional players Vodafone Group, Orange Group and Deutsche Telekom. Penetration rates are average for the region, though this is partly attributed to customers opting to have multiple SIM cards. Mobile broadband growth has been strong following network investments which have extended the reach of LTE services.

One of the largest broadband players, UPC Romania, was acquired by Vodafone Group in May 2018 in a development which will greatly expand the convergence ambitions of Vodafone Romania. Other MNOs which have expanded into the fixed-line market include Orange Romania through a network sharing deal with Telekom Romania. Orange Romania's broadband services are available to more than 2.4 million premises across the country.

Key Developments

Orange Romania conducts FWA 5G network trials, anticipates 5G as fixed-line broadband replacement from 2020;

Regulator outlines strategies for multiple spectrum award, proposes 2019 date for 470-790MHz band auction, reduces MNP charge;

Vodafone Romania trials NB-IoT, acquires UPC Romania;

Digi Mobil seeks collaboration with MNOs for 5G development;

Vodafone Romanias Supernet 4G+ service upgraded to provide data at up to 800Mb/s;

Orange Romania invests 500 million in its Romanian networks;

Lycamobile launches services as an MVNO;

Telekom Romania Mobile expands LTE service;

Regulators 4G frequency auction brings in 682 million;

Report update includes the regulators market data to December 2017, State Statistics data for 2017, telcos operating and financial data to Q2 2018, recent market developments.

Companies Mentioned

Vodafone Romania

Orange Romania

Telekom Romania (Cosmote Romania)

Digi Mobil

Telemobil

Key Topics Covered

1 Market analysis

2 Mobile statistics

2.1 General statistics

3 Mobile infrastructure

3.1 Analogue networks

3.2 5G developments

3.3 4G (LTE)

3.4 3G

3.5 Other infrastructure developments

4 Mobile voice

5 Mobile data

5.1 SMS and MMS

6 Mobile broadband

7 Regulatory issues

7.1 Licensing

7.2 Mobile Number Portability (MNP)

7.3 Mobile Termination Rates (MTRs)

7.4 Roaming

7.5 Network sharing

7.6 Major mobile operators

7.7 Mobile Virtual Network Operators (MVNOs)

7.8 Mobile Virtual Network Aggregators (MVNAs)

8 Mobile content and applications M-ticketing M-banking

