The "Ukraine - Mobile Infrastructure, Broadband, Operators Statistics and Analyses" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report presents a concise overview and analysis of Ukraine's mobile market, offering a range of statistics as well as profiles of the key players and an assessment of mobile technology deployments.

Ukraine's competitive mobile market is dominated by the three network operators Vodafone Ukraine (owned by MTS and using the Vodafone brand name), Kyivstar (owned by VEON) and Lifecell (owned by Turkcell). The mobile subsidiary of the incumbent telco Ukrtelecom, trading as TriMob, has been considered for sale since SCM Group acquired Ukrtelecom in 2013: in January 2016 Vodafone Ukraine made a bid for the operator but this was withdrawn in the following October after the Antimonopoly Committee delayed making a determination on the deal.

These three dominant providers have effectively stymied the development of the MVNO sector by promoting their own low-cost subsidiaries. As a result, the MVNO market remains underdeveloped and few operators have been licensed thus far. Nevertheless, in coming years a gap in the low-cost segment may provide the opportunity for MVNOs to thrive.

Competition resulting from mobile number portability has also been stymied, exacerbated by the regulator having delayed its introduction as also by legal wrangles over operators charged with managing the database.

Mobile broadband services present a significant growth opportunity. Significant investment has been made in extending 3G infrastructure, while operators have more recently concentrated on LTE. Additional spectrum in the 2600MHz band was auctioned in January 2018, and of spectrum in the 1800MHz band in the following July, issued under 15-year licenses. All three MNOs promptly launched LTE services.

A continuing difficulty for MNOs remains the conflict with Russia, which has resulted in operators having to write-down the value of assets in disputed regions, and being forced out of Crimea as well as the Donetsk and other contested areas. Anti-Russian sentiment formed the backdrop for MTS Ukraine's decision to rebrand as Vodafone.

Key Developments:

Lifecell and Vodafone launch NB-IoT services;

Regulator raises UAH2.288 billion in 2600MHz auction as well as UAH5.7 billion from 1800MHz assignments;

Lycamobile launches services in Ukraine as an MVNO;

Kyivstar gains approval for its StarMoney m-payment service;

Fresh MNP tender declared invalid;

Regulator extends Kyivstars GSM 900MHz licence, agrees on specifications for converting spectrum from military to civilian use;

Report update includes the regulators market data, State Statistics data to September 2018, telcos operating and financial data to Q3 2018, recent market developments.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Market analysis

2 Mobile statistics

2.1 General statistics

3 Mobile infrastructure

3.1 5G

3.2 4G (LTE)

3.3 3G

3.4 GSM

3.5 Other infrastructure developments

3.6 Mobile data

3.7 Mobile broadband

4 Regulatory issues

4.1 Licences

4.2 Mobile Number Portability (MNP)

5 Major mobile operators

5.1 Vodafone Ukraine (MTS Ukraine)

5.2 Kyivstar

5.3 Lifecell (Astelit)

5.4 Ukrtelecom (Utel/TriMob)

5.5 Mobile Virtual Network Operators (MVNOs)

6 Mobile content and applications

6.1 m-banking

Companies Mentioned

Kyivstar

Ukrainian Radio Systems

Lifecell (Astelit)

Vodafone Ukraine (MTS)

Ukrtelecom.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/8s8vup

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190617005826/en/

Contacts:

ResearchAndMarkets.com

Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

Related Topics: 4G and 5G, Broadband, Mobile Networks