Washington, D.C.--(Newsfile Corp. - June 17, 2019) - The Securities and Exchange Commission today announced that Adam B. Glazer has been named Senior Advisor to the Director of the Division of Investment Management.

Mr. Glazer started his new position on June 12. He will advise the Director of Investment Management on issues related to mutual funds and investment advisers.

"We are thrilled that Adam came back to the Division in this role," said Dalia Blass, Director of the SEC's Division of Investment Management, "his legal expertise and tireless work for Main Street investors are true assets."

Mr. Glazer said, "I am happy to return to the Division of Investment Management and to work with Dalia Blass and the Division's dedicated staff. The Division's work ensures that retail investors' hard-earned savings are properly protected and that investors have the confidence to continue investing for the benefit of their families."

Mr. Glazer has been counsel to SEC Commissioner Hester M. Peirce since 2018. Prior to that, he served as counsel to SEC Commissioner Michael S. Piwowar from September 2013 until January 2018. He is a 19-year SEC veteran who joined the agency in 2000 as an attorney in the Division of Investment Management, where he focused on mutual fund rulemaking.

"I was very sorry to see Adam leave my office," said Commissioner Peirce, "but am delighted that he took his talents and experience back to the Division in which we both started."

Mr. Glazer received his law degree from the University of Maryland School of Law where he was Order of the Coif. He received his undergraduate degree with highest honors from the University of Maryland Baltimore County.

The SEC's Division of Investment Management protects investors and promotes capital formation through oversight and regulation of the nation's multi-trillion dollar investment management industry.