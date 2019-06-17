The "Russia - Telecoms Infrastructure, Operators, Regulations Statistics and Analyses" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides an overview of Russia's fixed-line telecom and IT markets. It includes information on key regulatory developments, data on fixed-line networks, and an assessment of telcos' financial and operating performance.

The Russian telecom market is the largest in Europe, supported by a population of about 144 million. The market is dominated by the western regions where the main cities and economic centres are concentrated. All sectors have been liberalised, with competition most prevalent in Moscow and St Petersburg, the two largest regional markets.

The former holding company for Russia's incumbent telecom operators, Svyazinvest, has emerged as Rostelecom, with most regional players absorbed into the operator. Rostelecom subsequently merged its mobile business with Tele2 Russia, which launched mobile services in the important Moscow market in October 2015.

Telcos continue to deploy and modernise fixed-line network infrastructure to offer improved broadband services as well as a range of IP-delivered content. The government is investing billions of Rubles in a 200,000km telecom network which will provide a broadband service of at least 10Mb/s to thousands of underserved villages. Rostelecom has been contracted to undertake and manage the work.

Russia has also emerged as one of Europe's fastest growing markets for fibre-based broadband, with Rostelecom's own fibre broadband access network covering more than 35 million premises. By late 2018 about two-thirds of the company's fixed-line broadband subscribers were on its fibre infrastructure.

Russia's recent economic woes, partly resulting from the ongoing global financial crisis and partly to difficulties associated with a range of sanctions related to the annexation of Ukraine, have impacted growth in the telecom sector.

Key Developments

RETN open a 1,195km fibre cable linking Moscow with Riga;

Ministry of Communications supporting plans for fibre link between the UK and Japan via Murmansk and Vladivostok;

Rostelecom contracted to develop telecom network offering improved services to underserved villages;

Report update includes the regulators market data to June 2018, telcos financial and operating data to Q3 2018, recent market developments.

Topics Covered

1 Key statistics

2 Country overview

3 Telecommunications market

3.1 Market analysis

4 Regulatory environment

4.1 Telecommunications Law 2003

4.2 Regulatory authority

4.3 Telecom sector liberalisation

4.4 Privatisation

4.5 Interconnection

4.6 Access

4.7 Carrier selection

4.8 Universal Service Obligation

5 Fixed network operators

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Svyazinvest

5.3 Rostelecom

5.4 Central Telegraph

5.5 VEON

5.6 Multiregional Transit Telecom

5.7 TransTeleCom (TTK)

5.8 PeterStar

5.9 ER-Telecom

5.10 MTS

6 Telecommunications infrastructure

6.1 Overview of the national telecom network

6.2 International networks

6.3 Data centres

