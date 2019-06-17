Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ: ILMN) announced today that the High Court of Justice, Chancery Division, Patents Court in the United Kingdom issued a judgment in its favor in the patent infringement suit filed against Ariosa Diagnostics, Inc.

The Court found that Ariosa's Harmony non-invasive prenatal test infringed EP 1 524 321 and that the patent claims were valid. The patent is directed to the size selection of extracellular DNA in maternal plasma samples. Size selection boosts the fetal fraction, leading to fewer test samples being rejected for low fetal fraction.

"We are pleased that the UK Court has again ruled in our favor, continuing to affirm the value of our NIPT portfolio and the significant contributions of the inventors in this field," said Charles Dadswell, Senior Vice President and General Counsel at Illumina.

Illumina intends to seek all available remedies for the infringement, including damages, injunctive relief, and attorney fees.

