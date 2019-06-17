The "Latvia - Telecoms, Mobile and Broadband Statistics and Analyses" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Latvia's telecom market has been shaped by the European Union, with the EU's 2002 regulatory policies and the revised 2009 New Regulatory Framework being adopted as core components of the sector's regulatory measures. The country is as also a member of the Economic and Monetary Union of the EU and has adopted the euro as its national currency. It became a member of the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) in June 2016.

Latvia's broadband market continues to suffer from inadequate progress on local loop unbundling, though the government has stepped up its efforts to build a national fibre broadband network, part-funded by the European Commission (EC).

There is effective competition in the mobile market, with extensive LTE services having been upgraded with LTE-A technologies to boost data speeds. Operators such as Bit Latvia have also begun the process of transitioning their networks to support services and applications based on 5G, while spectrum auctions held at the end of 2017 and in September 2018 will allow the licensees LMT and Tele2 Latvia to provide commercial 5G services from 2019. There has also been greater development of technologies to develop IoT (Internet of Things) applications, initially in Riga, which will exploit 5G capabilities.

Key Developments

Lattelecom to be rebranded as tet;

Bit switches on its NB-IoT network, begins migration path to 5G;

Tele2 Latvia secures a 50MHz block of 3.5GHz spectrum for 5G use;

Telekom Baltija secures ten-year extension for its spectrum concessions;

Vodafone Group signs deal to provide support and network services to Tele2 Latvia;

Lattelecom expands VDSL vectoring;

Fibre rollouts providing broadband access at up to 600Mb/s;

Report update includes the regulators market data updates, telcos operating and financial data to Q2 2018, recent market developments.

Companies Mentioned

Lattelecom

Baltcom TV

Izzi

Viasat

Latvia Mobilais Telefons

Bit

Telekom Baltija

Zetcom

Tele2

Latvenergo

