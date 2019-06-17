$920K Awards Honor Princeton Astrophysicist James Gunn, University of Rochester Chemist Ching Tang, and Théâtre du Soleil Founder Ariane Mnouchkine

The Inamori Foundation has announced the 2019 recipients of its Kyoto Prize, Japan's highest private award for global achievement, in the categories of Advanced Technology, Basic Sciences, and Arts and Philosophy. See details and photos at:https://www.inamori-f.or.jp/en/media/

Each laureate will receive a diploma, a 20-karat gold medal, and a monetary award of 100 million yen (about US$920,000) during the 35th annual Kyoto Prize presentation ceremony, Nov. 10, 2019, at Japan's Kyoto International Conference Center. The laureates will give commemorative lectures on Nov. 11 and workshops Nov. 12 before reconvening for the 19th annual Kyoto Prize Symposium in San Diego, Calif., March 17-19, 2020, and Kyoto Prize at Oxford events in Oxford, UK, May 12-13, 2020.

The 2019 Kyoto Prize Laureates

In Advanced Technology, the 2019 Kyoto Prize laureate is chemist Ching W. Tang, Ph.D., Professor Emeritus, University of Rochester, and IAS Bank of East Asia Professor at The Hong Kong University of Science and Technology. Dr. Tang has studied light-emission processes in electrically-driven organic materials, and invented a new device structure that facilitates high-efficiency light emission at low drive voltages. This pioneering work has led to the practical use of organic light-emitting diodes (OLEDs) and their widespread application in electronic displays and lighting.

In Basic Sciences, the 2019 Kyoto Prize laureate is astrophysicist James Gunn, Ph.D., Emeritus Eugene Higgins Professor of Astrophysical Sciences at Princeton University. Dr. Gunn's pioneering achievements include his work with the Sloan Digital Sky Survey, which has produced a three-dimensional digital cosmic map. He has played a leading role in the entire project, including its planning, instrument development and data analysis, contributing to the elucidation of the evolutionary history of the universe.

In Arts and Philosophy, the 2019 Kyoto Prize laureate is Ms. Ariane Mnouchkine, a stage director who has innovated new theatrical expressions through original masterpieces for over half a century, as founder and director of Paris-based Théâtre du Soleil. Referring to traditional performances of both the East and West, she has been innovating theatrical expressions through her collaborative creations based on the methodology of her unique theatrical organization, which eschews hierarchical order.

About the Inamori Foundation and the Kyoto Prize

The Kyoto Prize is an international award bestowed by the non-profit Inamori Foundation to honor those who have contributed significantly to the scientific, cultural, and spiritual betterment of humankind. The Foundation was established in 1984 by Dr. Kazuo Inamori, founder and chairman emeritus of Kyocera Corporation; founder and honorary adviser to KDDI Corporation; and chairman emeritus and honorary adviser to Japan Airlines. Inamori created the Kyoto Prize in 1985, in line with his belief that human beings have no higher calling than to strive for the greater good of society, and that the future of humanity can be assured only when there is a balance between our scientific progress and our spiritual depth.

Counting the 2019 recipients, the prize has honored 112 laureates 111 individuals and one group (the Nobel Foundation) collectively representing 17 nations. Individual laureates range from scientists, engineers and researchers to philosophers, painters, architects, sculptors, musicians and film directors. The United States has produced the most recipients (50), followed by Japan (23), the United Kingdom (12), and France (9). More information can be found at http://www.inamori-f.or.jp/index_e.html.

