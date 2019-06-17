Cipher Resources Inc.: Cipher Director Resigns

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 17, 2019 / Cipher Resources Inc. (the "Company" or "Cipher") (TSX-V: CIFR) reports that Guy-Philippe Bertin has resigned as a director of the Company with immediate effect.

The Board would like to thank him for his contribution to the Company.

On behalf of Cipher Resources Inc.

Per: Alexandra Woodyer Sherron

President and Chief Executive Officer

For further information, contact Alexandra Woodyer Sherron at +1.604.331.2080 or alexandra@cipherresources.com.

