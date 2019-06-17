Naked Brand Group Limited to Host Business Update & Full Year Fiscal 2019 Financial Results Conference Call on Thursday, June 20, 2019 at 4:30 p.m. ET

SYDNEY, AU / ACCESSWIRE / June 17, 2019 / Naked Brand Group Limited (Nasdaq: NAKD), a global leader in intimate apparel and swimwear, will hold a conference call on Thursday, June 20, 2019 at 4:30 p.m. Eastern time to discuss its operational performance and financial results for the full year fiscal 2019 ended January 31, 2019 as well as current growth initiatives.

Naked Brand Group CEO Anna Johnson and CFO David Anderson will host the conference call, followed by a question and answer period.

To access the call, please use the following information:

Date: Thursday, June 20, 2019 Time: 4:30 p.m. EST, 1:30 p.m. PST Toll-free dial-in number: 1-888-208-1711 International dial-in number: 1-323-994-2082 Australia toll-free: 1 800 820 237 Australia, Sydney local: +61 (0)2 9193 3761 Conference ID: 7492188

Please call the conference telephone number 5-10 minutes prior to the start time. An operator will register your name and organization. If you have any difficulty connecting with the conference call, please contact MZ Group at 1-949-491-8235.

The conference call will be broadcast live and available for replay at http://public.viavid.com/index.php?id=134962 and via the investor relations section of the Company's website at www.nakedbrands.com.

A replay of the conference call will be available after 7:30 p.m. Eastern time through June 27, 2019.

Toll-free replay number: 1-844-512-2921 International replay number: 1-412-317-6671 Replay ID: 7492188

About Naked Brand Group Limited:

Naked Brand Group Limited (NASDAQ: NAKD) is a leading intimate apparel and swimwear company with a diverse portfolio of brands. The company designs, manufactures and markets a portfolio of 12 company-owned and licensed brands, catering to a broad cross-section of consumers and market segments. Brands include Naked, Bendon, Bendon Man, Davenport, Fayreform, Hickory, Lovable, Pleasure State, Heidi Klum Intimates, Heidi Klum Man, Heidi Klum Swim and Frederick's of Hollywood. Naked Brand Group Limited products are available in 44 countries worldwide through 5500+ retail doors, a growing network of E-commerce sites and 60 company-owned Bendon retail and outlet stores in Australia and New Zealand. Brands are distributed through premier department stores, specialty stores, independent boutiques and third-party e-commerce sites globally, including Macy's, Nordstrom, Saks Fifth Avenue, Harrods, Selfridges, Amazon and ASOS among others. For more information please visit www.nakedbrands.com.

Investor Contact:

Joel Primus

Naked Brand Group Limited

joel@thenakedshop.com

Chris Tyson

MZ North America

chris.tyson@mzgroup.us

949-491-8235

