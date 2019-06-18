RateGain Acquires BCV to Help Hotel Chains Maximize Guest Lifetime Value

CHICAGO, June 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- RateGain today announced the acquisition of BCV, the only hospitality focused social media provider with the capacity to monitor and engage the social universe 24 X 7. BCV, a RateGain company, will now offer a comprehensive Guest Experience Cloud platform with an arsenal of proprietary digital products designed to increase direct sales, provide unparalleled guest interactions, and mitigate negative experiences helping hotel chains maximize the guest lifetime value. This acquisition will further help RateGain unlock revenue across hotel chains, airlines, car rentals, OTAs, cruise lines, package providers, TMCs, and vacation rentals.

This comprehensive Guest Experience Cloud platform combines the power of BCV's social media listening, analytics, creative and engagement capabilities with RateGain's AI-driven cognitive revenue management and smart distribution solutions.

Commenting on the acquisition Bhanu Chopra, Founder & CEO, RateGain, said, "We are delighted to welcome Benji, Ari, Cece and the BCV team to the RateGain family. RateGain and BCV will replace the traditional waterfall methodology of data collection, analysis and action with a more agile model that would bring revenue management, sales and marketing together, breaking down the traditional silos to generate unprecedented visibility and control to influence & impact the guest journey and directly measure impact on booking and Net RevPAR to maximize guest lifetime value."

Commenting on the acquisition Benji Greenberg,Co-founder & Chief Executive Officer, BCV, said, "We couldn't be more excited to be a part of the global RateGain family. This deal will also increase our ability to bring 'deep learning' powered applications for the travel and hospitality industry in the near future. The new integrated platform will give 125,000+ hotel properties, access to millions of proprietary social profiles to serve the right message, to the right guest, on the right channel, every day elevating the brand experience for guests across the research, plan,book and experience journey. We will now have access to far more rate intelligence to ensure we're hitting the right person across the right platform while increasing guest lifetime value for hotels."

RateGain now will be a global award-winning team with the end to end solution capability of maximizing revenue every day,including guest experience cloud, cognitive revenue management and smart distribution solutions that process over 240 billion data points, tracks online conversations across 3,95,000 hotels globally and connects to 1,500+ demand partners impacting over $13 billion in revenue annually.

About RateGain

RateGain is a leading provider of cloud-based innovative solutions for the Travel & Hospitality Industry. RateGain provides the latest technology in rate intelligence, price optimization, seamless electronic distribution, & brand engagement. In 2018, RateGain acquired DHISCO to become the leading, comprehensive travel & hospitality technology distribution platform. Please visit www.rategain.com

About BCV

BCV is the leading provider of technology enabled social media solutions for the hospitality industry. Partnering with 400+ hotels across 20+ leading hotel chains and management companies,BCV drives results and delivers ROI via expert social media strategy and execution tailored specifically to the needs of hotels.Please visit www.bcvsocial.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/923439/BCV_Is_Now_a_RateGain_Company.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/923440/RateGain_Logo.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/923438/BCV_Logo.jpg

