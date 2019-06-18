NEC Seiichiro Toda s-toda@cj.jp.nec.com +81-3-3798-6511

New Delhi, June 18, 2019 - (JCN Newswire) - NEC Corporation (TSE: 6701) has announced that NEC Technologies India (NECTI), a leader in the integration of IT and network technologies, has partnered with the Centre for Development of Advanced Computing (C-DAC)(1) to deploy its industry-leading automated fingerprint identification system (AFIS) for the Kerala State Police in India.The new AFIS will be used by the Kerala State Police to match unknown fingerprints against a central database of known fingerprints for criminal investigation. More than 600 police/enforcement facilities across the state, including police stations and the district police headquarters, will have access to the system for verification and new registration of fingerprints.This new system will help state police accelerate investigations more efficiently by providing a faster and more accurate fingerprint verification. The new system is able to enhance the quality of fragmented fingerprints captured at crime scenes and makes it possible to match the prints against the central database.NEC's AFIS boasts the world's No. 1(2) authentication accuracy and is a core technology of the company's portfolio of leading biometric solutions, "Bio-IDiom"(3).Mr. Takayuki Inaba, Managing Director, NECTI, said, "NEC has always been at the forefront of public safety. As a world leader in biometrics technologies, we are delighted to be working with C-DAC and the Kerala State Police to implement a new fingerprint recognition infrastructure, and are committed to building safer and smarter cities in India."(1) The Centre for Development of Advanced Computing (C-DAC) is the premier R&D organization of the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), India, for carrying out R&D in IT, Electronics and associated areas. C-DAC has played a leading role in enabling and implementing various state-of-the-art products and services for various government departments and industries.(2) NEC's fingerprint authentication technology receives the No. 1 evaluation in benchmark tests carried out by the U.S.-based National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST).https://www.nec.com/en/press/201503/global_20150309_01.html(3) Bio-IDiomBio-IDiom is NEC's portfolio of leading biometric authentication technologies, including face, iris, fingerprint / palmprint, finger vein, voice and ear acoustic solutions.