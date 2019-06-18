

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The following are some of Monday's top gainers in the pharma/biotech sector.



1. Array BioPharma Inc. (ARRY)



Gained 56.94% to close Monday's (June 17) trading at $46.44.



News: The Company is all set to be acquired by Pfizer for $48 per share in cash, for a total enterprise value of approximately $11.4 billion.



ARRY was trading around $3 when we first alerted our premium subscribers to the stock in February 2013.



2. Verastem Inc. (VSTM)



Gained 25% to close Monday's trading at $1.75.



News: The Company presented COPIKTRA data in patients with relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia/small lymphocytic lymphoma (CLL/SLL) at the European Hematology Association (EHA) 2019 Annual Meeting.



According to the data presented, COPIKTRA treatment rapidly increased lymphocytes and resulted in shrinkage of lymph nodes, with 86% of patients achieving a lymph node response.



COPIKTRA received FDA approval for the treatment of relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia/small lymphocytic lymphoma (CLL/SLL) and relapsed or refractory follicular lymphoma (FL) last September.



Sales of COPIKTRA in the second quarter of 2019 were $1.7 million, which reflects the second full quarter of recorded sales for the drug.



Looking forward to 2019, the Company expects net product revenue from sales of COPIKTRA to be in the range of $10-12 million.



3. Arbutus Biopharma Corporation (ABUS)



Gained 24.66% to close Monday's trading at $1.82.



News: The Company announced the appointment of William H. Collier as President and Chief Executive Officer, effective June 24, 2019.



Collier has also been appointed as a member of the Board of Directors of Arbutus, effective June 24, 2019, to fill the vacancy created by the resignation of Mark J. Murray, from the Board of Directors. Murray will continue to serve as President and Chief Executive Officer and as a member of the Board of Directors until his retirement on June 23rd.



Near-term Catalyst:



-- Top-line safety and efficacy results from an interim analysis of the initial Phase 1a/1b clinical trial of AB-506, a proprietary oral capsid inhibitor, are expected in July 2019.



4. Cortexyme Inc. (CRTX)



Gained 23.29% to close Monday's trading at $38.22.



News: No news



Recent event:



The Company went public on the Nasdaq Global Select Market on May 9, 2019, offering its shares at a price of $17 each.



Pipeline:



The Company's lead drug candidate is COR388, which is under a Phase 2/3 clinical trial in patients with mild to moderate Alzheimer's disease dementia, dubbed GAIN.



Near-term Catalyst:



- The top-line data from the GAIN trial is expected by the end of 2021.



5. Synlogic Inc. (SYBX)



Gained 22.80% to close Monday's trading at $9.48.



News: No news



Pipeline & Near-term Catalysts:



-- A phase 1 /2a clinical study of SYNB1618 in patients with phenylketonuria is underway, with data expected in the third quarter of 2019. -- A phase 1b/2a clinical trial SYNB1020 in patients with cirrhosis and elevated blood ammonia is ongoing, with data expected in the third quarter of 2019. -- An Investigational New Drug application for SYNB1891 in patients with advanced solid tumors is slated to be filed with the FDA in the second half of 2019.



