Regulatory News:

Ipsen (Euronext: IPN; ADR: IPSEY), announces today that it has appointed an investment services provider to purchase 150,000 Ipsen SA shares, or about 0.18% of the share capital, over a period of maximum 2 months. The shares purchased under this agreement will be mainly allocated to cover its new free employee share allocation plan.

This program is made pursuant to the authorization granted by the Combined Shareholders' Meeting held on 28 May 2019.

About Ipsen

Ipsen is a global specialty-driven biopharmaceutical group focused on innovation and Specialty Care. The group develops and commercializes innovative medicines in three key therapeutic areas Oncology, Neuroscience and Rare Diseases. Its commitment to Oncology is exemplified through its growing portfolio of key therapies for prostate cancer, neuroendocrine tumors, renal cell carcinoma and pancreatic cancer. Ipsen also has a well-established Consumer Healthcare business. With total sales over €2.2billion in 2018, Ipsen sells more than 20 drugs in over 115 countries, with a direct commercial presence in more than 30 countries. Ipsen's R&D is focused on its innovative and differentiated technological platforms located in the heart of the leading biotechnological and life sciences hubs (Paris-Saclay, France; Oxford, UK; Cambridge, US). The Group has about 5,700 employees worldwide. Ipsen is listed in Paris (Euronext: IPN) and in the United States through a Sponsored Level I American Depositary Receipt program (ADR: IPSEY). For more information on Ipsen, visit www.ipsen.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190617005736/en/

Contacts:

For further information:

Media

Christian Marcoux

Senior Vice President, Global Communications

+33 (0)1 58 33 67 94

christian.marcoux@ipsen.com



Fanny Allaire

Director, Ipsen France Hub, Global Communications

+33 (0) 1 58 33 58 96

fanny.allaire@ipsen.com



Financial Community

Eugenia Litz

Vice President, Investor Relations

+44 (0) 1753 627721

eugenia.litz@ipsen.com



Myriam Koutchinsky

Investor Relations Manager

+33 (0)1 58 33 51 04

myriam.koutchinsky@ipsen.com