Today Air Lease Corporation (NYSE: AL; "ALC") announced long-term lease placements with Sky Airline (Chile) for three new Airbus A321-200neo aircraft. Scheduled to deliver to Sky starting in 2020 through 2021, the three new A321-200neos will deliver from ALC's order book with Airbus and join three A320-200neos currently on lease to the airline from the Lessor.

"Sky Airline is a key ALC customer in the Latin American market and we are pleased to be the first to place the A321-200neo in the airline's growing narrowbody fleet," said Steven F. Udvar-Házy, Executive Chairman of Air Lease Corporation. "The A321-200neo will complement Sky's current highly competitive fleet with a new standard of fuel-efficiency and passenger comfort."

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including expected delivery dates. Such statements are based on current expectations and projections about our future results, prospects and opportunities and are not guarantees of future performance. Such statements will not be updated unless required by law. Actual results and performance may differ materially from those expressed or forecasted in forward-looking statements due to a number of factors, including those discussed in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

About Air Lease Corporation (NYSE: AL)

ALC is a leading aircraft leasing company based in Los Angeles, California that has airline customers throughout the world. ALC and its team of dedicated and experienced professionals are principally engaged in purchasing commercial aircraft and leasing them to its airline customers worldwide through customized aircraft leasing and financing solutions. For more information, visit ALC's website at www.airleasecorp.com.

About Sky Airline

Sky Airline is a leading low-cost airline based in Santiago, Chile. The company flies to more than 20 destinations in Chile and South America and operates a modern fleet of Airbus A320 and A320neo family aircraft. In 2018, Sky Airline was named the best low-cost airline in South America by Skytrax.

