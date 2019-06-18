Norsk Titanium (Norsk) announces a Memorandum of Understanding with Safran Landing Systems to demonstrate the technology readiness and maturity of Norsk's additive manufacturing process in an actual titanium forging application.

The Test Plan will demonstrate Norsk's Rapid Plasma Deposition (RPD) process on a landing gear component, as well as the ability of the additive process to achieve Safran's high material and manufacturing standards. Successful demonstration of technology readiness will prepare the Safran Landing Systems and Norsk team for qualification, certification and production of this component and others within the Safran Landing Systems family of parts.

Norsk is the world's first FAA-approved, OEM qualified supplier of additive-manufactured, structural titanium components. Norsk's proprietary RPD process, which transforms titanium wire into complex components suitable for structural and safety-critical applications, has been in serial production of commercial OEM titanium components since April 2017.

"The Safran relationship is one of many firsts for Norsk. It is the first activity designed to supply multiple OEMs. It's the first structurally significant part and also the first long-term European and North American collaboration. Norsk is proud to be part of these milestones," said President and CEO of Norsk Titanium Michael Canario.

"Safran views Norsk Titanium's technology as a potential fit for Safran's material and additive manufacturing strategy," said Sébastien Messé, Additive Manufacturing Chief Engineer at Safran Landing Systems.

"The relationship with Norsk has reached an important milestone to be able to certify components using RPD technology," said Alain Frehring, Executive Vice President Purchasing at Safran Landing Systems.

For more information on Norsk, visit www.norsktitanium.com. Norsk will also have a display of its RPD technology at the International Paris Air Show, June 17-20.

Norsk Titanium is the world's pioneering supplier of aerospace-grade, additive manufactured, structural titanium components. The company is distinguished in the aviation industry by its patented Rapid Plasma Deposition (RPD) process that transforms titanium wire into complex components suitable for structural and safety-critical applications. Norsk Titanium is a tier-1 supplier to Boeing and is committed to cost-reducing aerostructures and jet engines for the world's premier aerospace manufacturers. RPD is the world's first FAA-approved, 3D-printed, structural titanium, delivering substantial lead-time and cost savings for aerospace, defense and commercial customers. www.norsktitanium.com.

