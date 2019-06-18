Agnès Pannier-Runacher, Secretary of State to the Minister of Economy and Finance to participate in the opening

Seqens, an integrated global leader in pharmaceutical synthesis and specialty ingredients. will open a 34,000-square-meter lab today that is close to Paris and will serve as the company's center of excellence in its Porcheville facility. Known as SEQENS'Lab, the new lab offers a unique package of R&D services, dedicated to accelerate projects from early research and development stages to production and sales for clients in key markets including pharmaceuticals, cosmetics and specialty ingredients.

Agnès Pannier-Runacher, Secretary of State to the Minister of Economy and Finance, will attend the ribbon-cutting for the SEQENS'Lab in her official capacity in charge of industry to show support for research in France, particularly in pharmaceuticals and health.

Part of a strategic corporate initiative to expand offerings and capabilities throughout the Seqens network, the SEQENS'Lab will also be available to customers of Seqens North America (formerly PCI Synthesis).

SEQENS'Lab is a development accelerator, dedicated to Seqens' customers

As an R&D center that meets the highest standards, SEQENS'Lab has assembled the group's key skills and expertise in recognized areas of excellence, such as: organic chemistry development at the forefront of the latest innovations, two referring laboratories in physics and solid-state chemistry as well as in process safety, kinetic and thermodynamic simulation tools, large batch manufacturing capabilities for preclinical and clinical studies, all in an environment that adheres to cGMP.

Furthermore, it has innovative means for developing future processes, particularly in flow chemistry, that are more productive and energy-efficient and have minimal environmental impact.

SEQENS'Lab will host innovative SMBs specialized in analytical services and CROs, giving Seqens customers access to complementary skills in one place. For example, long-term partner GenEvolution brings key skills to SEQENS'Lab in toxicology for medicine, chemical ingredients, plant extracts and cosmetic ingredient evaluation. Having GenEvolution onsite can making consultations easier and can speed up other processes.

With SEQENS'Lab, the company aims to facilitate collaboration among teams in a modern and appealing location, designed for carrying out customers' projects more effectively and efficiently based on three goals:

Create a dynamic ecosystem facilitating collaboration between Seqens teams, innovative SMBs and academic partners;

Gather in one place multidisciplinary teams with the skills needed to complete customers' projects;

Create an attractive and modern space, a reference point and a showcase for customers.

"The SEQENS'Lab is a world-class innovation and development center dedicated to our customers to accelerate their projects. It is also dedicated to our teams, this center is theirs too, and is part of a strategic expansion of our capabilities and resources," said Pierre Luzeau, Seqens Group CEO.

"The SEQENS'Lab will welcome external resources, innovative start-ups and our historic partners, forming a dynamic and cohesive ecosystem in service of innovation. We also want to facilitate interactions with our academic partners and create a LabCom with CNRS (French National Centre for Scientific Research) to design and develop highly innovative solutions," added Christophe Eychenne-Baron, R&D director.

About SEQENS

SEQENS is an integrated global leader in pharmaceutical synthesis and specialty ingredients, delivering custom-made products and solutions to its customers.

Unique expertise to develop and produce highly complex molecules

Seqens' mission is to bring R&D and industrial performance to our clients' projects with a unique skill set and a broad continuum of technologies.

Science is its core business

Seqens operates 24 industrial plants and 3 R&D centers in Europe, North America and Asia. More than 300 scientists, engineers and experts develop tailor-made solutions for its customers and ensure that products are successfully transferred into production.

An integrated partner in pharmaceutical synthesis and specialty ingredients

In the pharmaceutical industry, Seqens supports its customers for the development, scale-up and manufacturing of drug substances from preclinical through to commercial phase and offers a large portfolio of APIs and proprietary products. Seqens also develops custom solutions and ingredients for the most demanding industries such as healthcare, electronics, cosmetics, food and homecare.

Entrepreneurship, reliability and responsibility

Driven by a culture of excellence and a strong entrepreneurial spirit, the 3,200 SEQENS employees are committed to providing our customers with the highest level of service and high-quality products. Seqens is committed to developing its business sustainably and responsibly and continuously improving its SD-CSR program (Sustainable Development and Corporate Social Responsibility).

