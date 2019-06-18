Fidelity Asian Values Plc - Appointment of a new non-executive director

Fidelity Asian Values PLC ("the Company")

Appointment of a new non-executive director

The Board is pleased to announce the appointment of Clare Brady as a non-executive Director with effect from 1 August 2019. She will also serve as a member of the Management Engagement, Nomination and Audit Committees of the Board.

Ms Brady is governance professional with 30 years of experience in banking and financial services. She has headed audit and oversight functions in the private sector at Barclays Capital, HSBC and Republic National Bank of New York. She was also a Managing Director at Deutsche Bank, based firstly in London, and subsequently Singapore covering the Asia Pacific region.

In the public sector, Ms Brady was the Head of Audit at the Bank of England and represented the UK on the European Systems of Central Banks (ESCB) Internal Audit Committee, and at the G10 meetings of Central Banks. Internationally, Ms Brady has held the position of Auditor General at the World Bank, based in Washington D.C., where she was a Non-Executive Director of the Board of the Institute of Internal Auditors (IIA). More recently, she was a Director at the International Monetary Fund (IMF), also based in Washington D.C.

Ms Brady is a Chartered Company Secretary and a graduate of the London School of Economics.

There is no other information to be disclosed pursuant to LR 9.6.13R in respect of Ms Brady. As at the date of this announcement, she has no beneficial interests in the ordinary shares of the Company.

