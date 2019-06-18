Stockholm, June 18, 2019 - Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) announces that the trading in Mentice AB's shares (short name: MNTC) will commence today on Nasdaq First North Premier in Stockholm. Mentice belongs to the health care sector and is the 29th company to be admitted to trading on Nasdaq's Nordic markets* in 2019. Mentice is a supplier of high technology solutions for simulation in the medical sector, with a specific focus on endovascular procedures. The company's simulators are used to educate, train, and improve surgeons' skills in various types of procedures and when introduced to new clinical instruments. Mentice was founded in 1999 and its simulators have since then been installed in approximately 400 hospitals and academic institutions around the world and over 1,250 simulation systems have been delivered to hospitals and medical device manufacturers. "This is a truly exciting day for us and we are very proud and pleased with the great interest shown to participate in Mentice's offering," said Göran Malmberg, CEO of Mentice. "The listing of the company's shares will promote Mentice's continued growth and development by, among other things, broadening the company's financing options. We sincerely welcome our new shareholders and we are devoted to continue the hard work to achieve our ambitious goals." "We welcome Mentice to Nasdaq First North Premier, where it joins our strong and growing health care sector," said Adam Kostyál, SVP and Head of European Listings, Nasdaq. "We congratulate Mentice on its successful listing, and look forward to supporting the company with the increased visibility and investor exposure that a Nasdaq First North Premier listing brings." Mentice AB has appointed FNCA Sweden AB as the Certified Adviser. *Main markets and Nasdaq First North at Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki, Nasdaq Iceland and Nasdaq Stockholm About Nasdaq First North & Nasdaq First North Premier Nasdaq First North is regulated as a multilateral trading facility, operated by the different exchanges within Nasdaq Nordic. It does not have the legal status as an EU-regulated market. Companies at Nasdaq First North are subject to the rules of Nasdaq First North and not the legal requirements for admission to trading on a regulated market. The risk in such an investment may be higher than on the main market. Nasdaq First North Premier is a segment within Nasdaq First North, designed to further assist companies in raising investor visibility and to prepare them for a Main Market listing. Nasdaq First North Premier targets companies that make a conscious decision to comply with higher disclosure and accounting standards than imposed under the Nasdaq First North rules. About Nasdaq Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a leading global provider of trading, clearing, exchange technology, listing, information and public company services. Through its diverse portfolio of solutions, Nasdaq enables customers to plan, optimize and execute their business vision with confidence, using proven technologies that provide transparency and insight for navigating today's global capital markets. As the creator of the world's first electronic stock market, its technology powers more than 100 marketplaces in 50 countries. Nasdaq is home to over 4,000 total listings with a market value of approximately $14 trillion. To learn more, visit business.nasdaq.com. Nasdaq Media Contact Erik Granström +46 73 449 78 07 erik.granstrom@nasdaq.com