Today Air Lease Corporation (NYSE: AL; "ALC") announced long-term lease placements for six new Airbus A330-900neo aircraft with Virgin Atlantic Airways. The six new A330-900neos are scheduled to deliver to the airline starting in 2021 through 2022 from ALC's order book with Airbus.

"ALC is pleased to confirm another historic and important transaction with Virgin Atlantic Airways for six new A330-900neos to update and modernize the airline's long-haul widebody fleet," said Marc Baer, Executive Vice President of Air Lease Corporation. "We appreciate Virgin Atlantic Airways' long history of working with the ALC management team to optimize their jet fleet."

"A crucial part of Virgin Atlantic's strategy is collaboration with partners and our announcement with Air Lease Corporation will play a pivotal role in our fleet transformation," said Shai Weiss, Chief Executive Officer of Virgin Atlantic Airways. "We will be proud to operate the youngest, cleanest fleet yet, with an average age of just five years. A total reaffirmation of our commitment to sustainable travel. Our partnership with ALC will also allow us to continue innovating for our customers to create an on-board experience we know they will love."

These six new A330-900neos from ALC are intended to replace Virgin Atlantic Airways' older Airbus A330 jets in the airline's fleet. In addition to the six A330-900neos on lease from ALC, Virgin Atlantic Airways has four new A350-1000 aircraft on long-term lease from the Lessor scheduled for delivery in 2020 and 2021 which were previously announced.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including expected delivery dates. Such statements are based on current expectations and projections about our future results, prospects and opportunities and are not guarantees of future performance. Such statements will not be updated unless required by law. Actual results and performance may differ materially from those expressed or forecasted in forward-looking statements due to a number of factors, including those discussed in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

About Air Lease Corporation (NYSE: AL)

ALC is a leading aircraft leasing company based in Los Angeles, California that has airline customers throughout the world. ALC and its team of dedicated and experienced professionals are principally engaged in purchasing commercial aircraft and leasing them to its airline customers worldwide through customized aircraft leasing and financing solutions. For more information, visit ALC's website at www.airleasecorp.com.

