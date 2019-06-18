News Release

Lubrizol Announces Global Collaboration with Corbion

Global market leader in sustainable ingredient solutions

CLEVELAND, June 18, 2019 - The Lubrizol Corporation announces an exclusive global partnership with Corbion Biotech, Inc, bringing AlgaPur high stability high oleic algae oil to the personal care and cosmetics markets. Based in the Netherlands, Corbion is a global market leader in algae ingredients. This collaboration combines Lubrizol's formulation experience and knowledge of the personal care market with Corbion's innovative bio-based solutions and sustainable practices.

AlgaPur High Stability High Oleic Algae Oil is a unique algae oil with formulation and performance benefits for a diverse range of personal care applications. Key benefits include:

Elegant sensory experience : Silky, non-greasy feel providing excellent hydration and ease of spreadability

Stable for formulating: Superior oxidative stability with over 90% Omega-9 oleic acid, allowing for extended shelf life

Mild formulations: Free from known allergens, low odor and neutral color

Sustainable production: Palm-free, and produced with a low carbon, land and water footprint

Bio-based ingredients and sustainable solutions are a developing trend in the personal care industry, experiencing significant global growth. "This new collaboration allows our innovation teams to expand our formulation expertise, bringing innovative bio-based solutions with excellent performance attributes," states Jean Claude Deneuville, global director agile businesses at Lubrizol.

"Working with Lubrizol provides the opportunity to expand access and adoption of AlgaPur High Stability High Oleic Algae Oil in the personal care market," says Marc den Hartog, executive vice president of Innovation Platforms at Corbion. "Corbion's unique algae oil ingredient is a versatile, new ingredient for formulators to help meet consumers demands for sustainable, traceable and high-performance products."

About The Lubrizol Corporation

The Lubrizol Corporation, a Berkshire Hathaway company, is a market-driven global company that combines complex, specialty chemicals to optimize the quality, performance and value of customers' products while reducing their environmental impact. It is a leader at combining market insights with chemistry and application capabilities to deliver valuable solutions to customers in the global transportation, industrial and consumer markets. Lubrizol improves lives by acting as an essential partner in our customers' success, delivering efficiency, reliability or wellness to their end users. Technologies include lubricant additives for engine oils, driveline and other transportation-related fluids, industrial lubricants, as well as additives for gasoline and diesel fuel. In addition, Lubrizol makes ingredients and additives for home care, personal care and skin care products and specialty materials encompassing polymer and coatings technologies, along with polymer-based pharmaceutical and medical device solutions.

With headquarters in Wickliffe, Ohio, Lubrizol owns and operates manufacturing facilities in 17 countries, as well as sales and technical offices around the world. Founded in 1928, Lubrizol has approximately 8,700 employees worldwide. Revenues for 2018 were $6.8 billion. For more information, visit Lubrizol.com.

About Corbion

Corbion is the global market leader in lactic acid, lactic acid derivatives, and a leading company in emulsifiers, functional enzyme blends, minerals, vitamins and algae ingredients. Corbion is a global player in personal care, offering natural, safe and cost-effective ingredients, widely known for its their emulsification, moisturizing, pH adjustment and antimicrobial functions. We develop sustainable ingredient solutions to improve the quality of life for people today and for future generations. For over 100 years, we have been uncompromising in our commitment to safety, quality, innovation and performance. Drawing on our deep application and product knowledge, we work side-by-side with customers to make our cutting-edge technologies work for them. Our solutions help differentiate products in markets such as food, home & personal care, animal nutrition, pharmaceuticals, medical devices, and bioplastics. In 2018, Corbion generated annual sales of € 897.2 million and had a workforce of 2,040 FTE. Corbion is listed on Euronext Amsterdam. For more information: www.corbion.com (http://www.corbion.com)

