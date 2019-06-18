JLT Mobile Computers AB: JLT Mobile Computers Ensures Seamless Navis N4 TOS Integration at OPCSA Las Palmas

Visit JLT Mobile Computers at:

TOC Europe, Stand D74

18-20 June 2019, Rotterdam, NL

JLT Mobile Computers Ensures Seamless Navis N4 TOS Integration at OPCSA Las Palmas

100+ Navis Ready rugged high-performance VERSO 12 computers successfully deployed at major Canary Islands container shipping terminal

TOC Europe, Rotterdam, NL, 18 June 2019 * * *JLT Mobile Computers, a leading supplier of reliable computers for demanding environments and TOC Europe exhibitorand ensures trouble-free device integration with the Navis N4 TOS environment at the hardware and software level.

The OPCSA (Operaciones Portuarias Canarias S.A.) terminal in the Port of Las Palmas in the north-east of Gran Canaria, Spain, has been operating since 1986. In 2018, in an effort to increase productivity and optimize efficiency of operations, OPCSA transitioned to the Navis N4 terminal operating system (TOS). Autepra was contracted to deliver over 100 Navis Ready JLT VERSO 12 rugged vehicle computers for use in all container handling equipment, including ship-to-shore, rubber-tyre gantry cranes, retrieval systems and prime movers.

Specifically developed for use in the harshest environments and for business-critical functions where performance and availability are of utmost importance, the JLT VERSO 12 rugged computer is Navis Ready and ideal for heavy-duty port applications. An integrated backup battery guarantees uninterrupted operation. Its sunlight-readable display can be operated both with or without gloves. Fanless design, IP65 sealing, and use of solid-state storage minimize downtime and guarantee reliable operation. With fast Wi-Fi, user configurable external or internal antennas and optional integrated 4G LTE mobile broadband, the VERSO 12 facilitates reliable communication even under adverse conditions.

Following JLT's recent long-term Navis agreementfor more details), the VERSO 12 is also guaranteed to be validated for use with major upcoming Navis N4 TOS releases over the next five years. This, along with JLT's industry-renowned service, gives Navis N4 port customers who chose to deploy computers from JLT, such as OPCSA, ICTSI BASRA, DCT Gdansk, Exolgan and many others, confidence that the installation process will be smooth and their investment future-proof.

Since the early days of JLT Mobile Computers, ports have been a strategically important market segment for the company and JLT has gained a deep understanding of the unique requirements of port operations. All JLT devices are designed to work in these demanding environments while providing exemplary reliability and optimal performance.

To learn more about JLT Mobile Computers, our products, services and solutions, visit www.jltmobile.comor arrange a personal meeting at TOC Europe in Rotterdam, Stand D74, via https://www.jltmobile.com/toc-europe-2019.

Reader Enquiries Press Contact JLT Mobile Computers (EMEA) JLT Mobile Computers Inc. (US) PRismaPR Per Holmberg, CEO Eric Miller, CEO, JLT Inc. Monika Cunnington Tel.: +46 470 53 00 53 Tel.: +1 480 705 4200 x215 Tel.: +44 20 8133 6148 per.holmberg@jltmobile.com (mailto:per.holmberg@jltmobile.com)

www.jltmobile.com (http://www.jltmobile.com) eric.miller@jltmobile.com (mailto:eric.miller@jltmobile.com)

www.jltmobile.com (https://www.jltmobile.com/infoag-conference) monika@prismapr.com (mailto:monika@prismapr.com)

www.prismapr.com (http://www.prismapr.com)

About JLT Mobile Computers

JLT Mobile Computers is a leading developer of rugged mobile computers for demanding environments. These PC-type computers are developed and manufactured in Sweden for professional use and are characterized by very high reliability in the face of moisture, dust, vibration, electromagnetic fields or extreme temperature - reliability that is required for use in areas such as transportation, warehousing / logistics, forestry, mining, automation, military and rescue vehicles. JLT operates globally with offices in Sweden and the US, complemented by a network of sales partners that provide complete solutions and local support. JLT has delivered over 100,000 PCs since its inception and the company's turnover in 2018 was SEK 130 million. The headquarters in Växjö, Sweden houses the development, service and administration departments. The company was founded in 1994 and since 2002 has been listed on the NASDAQ First North, under the symbol JLT; Eminova Fondkommision AB acts as Certified Advisor. For additional information, please visit https://www.jltmobile.com/. You can also engage with JLT via LinkedInand Twitter.

Attachment