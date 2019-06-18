NEC Seiichiro Toda s-toda@cj.jp.nec.com +81-3-3798-6511

TOKYO, June 18, 2019 - (JCN Newswire) - NEC Corporation (TSE: 6701) has announced that Deutsches Zentrum fur Luft- und Raumfahrt (DLR) - the German Aerospace Center - has awarded NEC with the delivery and installation of a new High Performance Computing (HPC) cluster solution, which constitutes one of the largest recent HPC tenders in Europe.NEC will deliver and deploy a direct-liquid cooled HPC solution comprising 2,300 Gigabyte compute nodes based on the AMD EPYC 7601 processor, totaling up to 147,200 cores within a budget of more than 20 million Euros. The new DLR cluster will be hosted and administrated by the Center for Information Services and High Performance Computing (ZIH) at the new Datacenter of the Technische Universitat Dresden (TU Dresden), according to the strategic scientific co-operation between NEC and DLR.The very challenging frame conditions for power and energy efficiency of DLR and ZIH requires most of the total solution to be direct-liquid cooled (DLC), at a warm water inlet temperature of 35degC. NEC employs a unique cooling solution with CPUs cooled directly and all other components employing secondary water cooling in closed racks. Thermal insulation of the racks minimizes inefficient air cooling in the computer room. The complete management of the solution includes such functions as a software environment for controlling the power consumption at runtime. NEC partnered with CoolIT Systems and Gigabyte to design Passive Coldplate Loops for servers equipped with AMD EPYC CPUs. The entire system was developed to work with high coolant temperatures to provide additional opportunities for heat re-use. Some non-DLC components are cooled by a thermally insulated liquid side-cooler solution supplied by Schafer IT.The complete solution will include 116 large-memory nodes with a total of 58 Terabyte of main memory, 20 visualization nodes with two NVIDIA P5000 GPUs for remote visualization with NICE DCV, and a Lustre-based parallel HPC storage from Data Direct Networks, with a total capacity of 17 Petabyte and an aggregated bandwidth of 180 Gigabyte/s for the fastest partition. The high-speed interconnect is configured as a Mellanox HDR fabric in a Dragonfly+ setup."NEC has completely convinced us with their expertise and by the design of the total solution, which excellently fits to our very specific and highly challenging demands, especially for the energy efficiency and total power consumption management that are defined by the hosting environment. There are few HPC solution providers in the world capable of delivering a solution like this, and NEC is surely one of them," says Professor Dr. Norbert Kroll, acting director of the DLR Institute of Software Methods for Product Virtualization in Dresden."We are very proud that DLR has chosen NEC as the HPC supplier for this very big project. DLR is one of the most renowned aerospace institutes in the world, with an impeccable reputation in high-end research and development, and we feel honoured to be entrusted with the realization of this highly innovative and demanding HPC solution," said Yuichi Kojima, Vice President, HPC EMEA, NEC Deutschland.About DLRThe German Aerospace Center (Deutsches Zentrum fur Luft- und Raumfahrt; DLR) is the national aeronautics and space research centre of the Federal Republic of Germany. Its extensive research and development work in aeronautics, space, energy, transport, security and digitalisation is integrated into national and international cooperative ventures. DLR is also responsible for the planning and implementation of Germany's space activities on behalf of the federal government. DLR is also the umbrella organisation for one of Germany's largest project management agencies.DLR's mission comprises the exploration of Earth and the Solar System and research for protecting the environment. This includes the development of environment-friendly technologies for energy supply and future mobility, as well as for communications and security. DLR's research portfolio ranges from fundamental research to the development of products for tomorrow. In this way, DLR contributes the scientific and technical expertise that it has acquired to the enhancement of Germany as a location for industry and technology. DLR operates major research facilities for its own projects and as a service for clients and partners. It also fosters the development of the next generation of researchers, provides expert advisory services to government and is a driving force in the regions where its facilities are located.About TU Dresden/ZIHThe TU Dresden is one of the largest Technical Universities and one of the leading and most dynamic universities in Germany. Since 2012, it has been one of the "Universities of Excellence". About 32.400 students are enrolled at TU Dresden. Its data center, driven by the ZIH, combines security and high availability with high power density and long term flexible usability. It is characterized by energy efficiency and, thus, cost efficiency. As an academic unit of TU Dresden, the ZIH is the central provider for HPC resources in Saxony. It provides free access to its own HPC systems for members of universities and research institutes from all over Germany. Besides, it hosts HPC resources for other academic partners like DLR and MPI institutes.About NEC Deutschland GmbHNEC Deutschland GmbH is a wholly owned subsidiary of NEC Europe Ltd. and is a leading provider of HPC solutions, focusing on sustained performance for real-life scientific and engineering applications. To achieve this goal NEC delivers technology and professional services to industry and academia. Linux-based HPC clusters as well as our high-end vector systems meet the different needs of different customers in the most flexible way. Energy-efficiency is one of the key design objectives, addressed by advanced cooling technologies or by the high-bandwidth vector-architecture, which delivers unprecedented efficiency on real world code. The service capabilities from the operation of complex systems to the optimization of scientific codes and NEC's storage-appliances complete our solution offering.About NEC CorporationNEC Corporation is a leader in the integration of IT and network technologies that benefit businesses and people around the world. The NEC Group globally provides "Solutions for Society" that promote the safety, security efficiency and fairness of society. Under the company's corporate message of "Orchestrating a brighter world," NEC aims to help solve a wide range of challenging issues and to create new social value for the changing world of tomorrow. For more information, visit NEC at https://www.nec.com.