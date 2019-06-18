YAP CHAIN Foundation's YAP STONE announced its first listing on Bitmax.io

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / June 18, 2019 / YAP CHAIN Foundation (CEO Lloyd Park), a project to build a blockchain-based smart city, announced that its platform coin YAP STONE will be first listed on the digital asset trading platform Bitmax.io. YAP STONE will be listed and traded on USDT / BTC pair on Bitmax.io at 10:00 a.m. EDT on June 21.

Bitmax.io is the largest global exchange by transaction volume on Coin Market Cap and was established by famous Wall Street veterans, including CEO George Cao and COO Aerial Ling. Bitmax.io is invested by Woo Ji-han, CEO of Bitmain, Sequoire China and Danhua Capital.

The YAPCHAIN Foundation recently announced that it has entered sole distributor agreement for Ingenico's A8 portable POS, the world's No. 1 POS device company, and is preparing for a global update for Korean Package of existing devices. YAP CHAIN is building a cryptocurrency payment system for its smartcity by supporting offline crypto-payment system through POS devices. It is also expected to further expand the base of the cryptocurrency market based on mobile prepaid gift cards, LCC (low-cost carrier) payment systems, local currency and YAP Cash.

"YAP CHAIN Foundation is pleased to list YAP STONE on BitMax.io the largest exchange in terms of global trading volume," said Lloyd Park, CEO of the YAP CHAIN. "After the listing on Bitmax.io, we will continue to deliver business results, including next listing on other exchanges, and keep building the growth of YAP CHAIN."

YAP CHAIN

The YAP CHAIN Foundation is issuing YAP STONE, the flagship currency of smart city, through YAP CHAIN. YAP CHAIN can be the operating system of smart city. Through issuing YAP TOKEN, it is going to create an ecosystem where companies that have users, infrastructure, and services can participate and create exchange value of YAP STONE.

