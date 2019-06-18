Hoover Ferguson, a global leader in tank and container solutions with more than 40 locations in 25 countries, announced today that it has been shortlisted in the Large Company of the Year category for the 2019 Press & Journal Gold Awards. The award recognizes resilience in both peaks and troughs, as well as a company's commitment to people, culture, the North Sea and the Aberdeen community.

"We are delighted to have been named as a finalist in the Large Company of the Year category, as it is a testament to the hard work and commitment of all at Hoover Ferguson," said David Mitchell, senior vice president of offshore, Hoover Ferguson. "Hoover Ferguson has been committed to serving the North Sea industry for more than forty years and our operational excellence comes from great people, global processes and market-leading equipment and tools. Despite a highly challenging and competitive market backdrop in recent years, Hoover Ferguson has maintained a positive outlook, seizing the opportunity to support our customers in achieving efficiencies and cost savings within their businesses."

Hoover Ferguson is one of three companies to be nominated in the category. The Gold Awards were launched in 2015, recognizing remarkable contributions to the UK offshore oil and gas industry. The winners will be announced at the awards ceremony which will take place in Aberdeen on September 6, 2019.

About Hoover Ferguson

Hoover Ferguson is an integrated provider of chemical tanks, cargo carrying units, catalyst bins, modular containers and other related rental products and services to the global energy, petrochemical and general industrial end markets. With a history dating back to 1911, Hoover Ferguson provides its customers with comprehensive liquid, cargo, waste and specialized container solutions as well as a range of complementary services including cleaning, refurbishment, recertification, transloading and logistics. For more information, visit our website at www.hooverferguson.com.

